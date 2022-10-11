EMU Organises Honouring Of Service

Organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector’s Office with the contributions of the EMU Human Resources Directorate and the Public Relations and Media Directorate, a Service Honoring Ceremony was held on Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 16:00 at the Rector’s Building. During the ceremony, honorary plaques were presented to the personnel who have completed their 25th year of service in academic, administrative and worker positions, or retiring sraff members or those leaving the university. EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, Members of the Board of Trustees Ersun Kutup, Hasan Esen and Kadir Yel, Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel, Vice Rector for Administrative and Technical Affairs Prof. Dr. Serhan Şensoy, Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Aktuğlu, Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz Işcioğlu and staff members who have completed 25 years at EMU, retired or leaving the university were present at the said ceremony.

“I Wholeheartedly Thank You”

Delivering the opening speech of the ceremony, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın stated that EMU has started the new academic year with the highest placement rate of all times in the 2022 Higher Education Institutions Exam, and that nearly 2,500 students from the Republic of Turkey have enrolled in EMU. Explaining that nearly 1,200 students out of around 3,000 students who have graduated from high schools in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) registered in EMU, Prof. Dr. Hocanın noted that in the TRNC, where there are 21 universities, EMU is the only state university established by law, and these figures show how much it is preferred and the extent of quality education offered by EMU. Prof. Dr. Hocanın also added that it is predicted that around 5,000 international students will have completed their registration by November. Stating that they have taken over Akdeniz Student Dormitory, which was built 21 years ago and will be returned to EMU, with the build-operate-transfer scheme, Prof. Dr. Hocanın added that the university provides suitable and quality accommodation conditions for the students coming to EMU. Prof. Dr. Hocanın thanked EMU staff who have completed their 25 years, retired or left the university and said, “I wholeheartedly thank everyone who has served EMU, this beautiful family and this educational institution. Thank you".

“You Have Laid The Foundations For Prospective Successful Years”

Speaking at the ceremony, EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk started by thanking all EMU staff, who have proudly retired from their duties at EMU, who have completed 25 years in their duties, or who resigned voluntarily, for their valuable services. Stating that being able to serve an institution for many years means being a part of it for a lifetime, Dr. Özcenk added that the EMU Family sets an example in terms of wholehearted commitment and institutional belonging. Noting that EMU has achieved great success in the 43-year period from 1979 to the present, Dr. Özcenk said, “While most of the human life is spent working, it is a great chance to love the institution we work for, to feel that we are a part of it, and to be able to leave by saying 'I am glad to have been a part of this institution'. I hope you are all here today with these feelings, and I hope you will leave with these feelings when you leave,". Emphasizing that EMU is the pearl of the TRNC and the backbone of the city of Famagusta, Dr. Özcenk said, “The success of this institution in a sustainable structure is of vital importance for our country and city. It makes me happy to see that you are a good example to our young colleagues who work with you and that our university's already strong employee infrastructure has become even stronger, thanks to you. While you have completed your 25 years and working lives in this institution, you have laid the foundations for the prospective successful years.” Dr. Özcenk wished the success to the staff, who have completed 25 years and will continue to work, and ended his speech by wishing happiness to the staff who have retired and left EMU in their new lives.

After the opening speeches, honorary plaques were presented to EMU staff by EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, Board of Trustees Members and Vice Rectors. At the ceremony, where emotional moments were experienced, the participants took lots of photos.