25th Orientation Events Continue

Being annually organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector’s Office with the aim of supporting the new EMU students during their adaptation process to the campus life and the city of Famagusta, the 25th of the Orientation Days continue with various events. Organized with the sponsorship of Northern Cyprus Turkcell, EMU Orientation Days also include faculty information seminars for new students where the faculties and departments are being introduced to the new students. Faculty introductory seminars are being held within the scope of the events: Law Faculty on Wednesday, 5 October 2022 at 12:30 and Health Sciences Faculty on the same day at 15:00, Communication Faculty – New Media and Journalism Department on Thursday, 6 October 2022 at 11:30 and lastly on Friday, 7 October 2022 Engineering Faculty – Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering Department at 09:30 followed by Cinema and Television Department at 11:30, Civil Engineering Department at 14:30 and Industrial Engineering Department at 16:30. The seminars will continue until 19 October 2022 including the seminars of Health Sciences Faculty, Communication Faculty, Education Faculty, Arts and Sciences Faculty, Faculty of Pharmacy and Architecture Faculty.

Campus and Famagusta Tour

A campus tour was organized on Thursday, 6 October 2022, from the Social and Cultural Activities Directorate. Within the scope of the tour, students visited EMU’s North and South campuses. The tour also included visits to EMU Özay Oral Library, Lala Mustafa Kemal Paşa Sports Complex, Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center and EMU Beach Club facilities where the new coming students were presented information regarding the said facilities. On Friday, 7 October 2022, a Famagusta tour was held. Students visited the historic old city of Famagusta and the Othello Castle. The city tour ended with a visit to the Kapalı Maraş region of the city.

Events to continue until the 11th of October

Within the scope of the program, seminars of the Police Force and the EMU Psychological Counselling, Guidance and Research Center will be held on 10 October 2022 at 10:30 at the Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall. Adding more, a Welcoming Night event will take place on 11 October 2022 at 19:00 at the EMU Atatürk Square. The event will include faculty and school promotions, student clubs promotions, concerts and stage performances.