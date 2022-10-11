Plastic Surgeon Dr. Marguerite J. Bernett Joins Qazi Cosmetic Clinic in Irvine

Submit Release
I believe in providing each patient with all the time needed to carefully listen to their concerns and fully understand the patient’s desired correction and ideal outcome.”
— Dr. Marguerite J. Bernett
IRVINE, CA, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marguerite J. Bernett, MD is the newest face at Qazi Cosmetic Clinic in 2022. Dr. Bernett is a board-certified physician and a leading female plastic surgeon in Orange County, Calif., enhancing her clients' natural beauty through plastic surgery and aesthetics touch ups. A graduate of The University of California, Irvine School of Medicine, she specializes in cosmetic facial surgery, cosmetic breast surgery, and body contouring.

Dr. Bernett brings 25 years of experience to Qazi Cosmetic Clinic. Her visionary approach creates softer, younger appearances through both surgical and nonsurgical treatments, creating masterful and precise outcomes for everyone in her care.

Her approach of elevating clients’ natural beauty and spending ample time with each client to ensure their desires and needs are heard and met, aligns well with Dr. Nadir Qazi’s approach to treating the whole client.

Qazi Cosmetic Clinic is known for removing the barriers that prevent people from seeing their best selves when they look in the mirror. Dr. Bernett’s skills and talents complement Dr. Qazi’s and carry forth his mission to serve clients in a welcoming, comfortable, trusting setting where everyone is treated the way they would want to be treated themselves – with the utmost care, kindness, trust, and respect.

From perfecting techniques in body contouring such as liposuction and natural fat grafting, to facelifts, eyelid surgery, and nasal corrective surgery, Dr. Bernett takes her union of science and art to Irvine’s Qazi Cosmetic Clinic.

Her Professional Memberships include:
- American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
- American Society of Cosmetic Laser Surgery
- American Society of Liposuction Surgery
- American Academy of Anti-aging Medicine
- American Medical Association

About Qazi Cosmetic Clinic
Nadir Qazi, DO is a board-certified cosmetic physician and an instructor for advanced injections and laser techniques. He turned his love of sculpture art into a career of sculpting people to remove the barriers preventing them from seeing their own natural beauty. Qazi Cosmetic Clinic is a full-service cosmetic dermatology and plastic surgery center located in Irvine, Calif.

