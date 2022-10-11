Guardian Platform's Recently Launched Project Dashboard Brings Equality to Crypto Project Listings
Stage 5 Dashboard offers listing opportunities to all projects regardless of development age.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, U.S.A., October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the digital asset and cryptocurrency industry continues to grow at an energized pace across all sectors, thousands of young and growing projects are working diligently within these sectors to develop innovative solutions and utilities. Guardian Platform is revolutionizing how these projects can provide their information to crypto and digital asset enthusiasts.
Guardian is excited to have recently launched the Stage 5 Project Dashboard, which provides projects with an online space to showcase the maximum amount of information to the public.
Stage 5 contains 100% project-supplied and managed information, and project administrators have room to share details like project description, blockchain information, exchange data, social accounts, tokenomics, taxes, technical documents, links to liquidity locks, KYC, and audits, recommended slippage, and NFT information. Guardian Platform is also integrating Herald (official project announcement board). This comprehensive collection of project-specific data is unmatched within the industry, satisfying users' desire for more information conveniently located on a single platform.
The onboarding process is straightforward and once listed within Stage 5, projects progress through the five stages of data delivery. Stage achievement icons are awarded and displayed so users can quickly identify a project's level. A Stage 1 project is either in pre-launch status or newly formed and has simply provided basic information, whereas a Stage 5 project has shared a considerable amount of information across all segments. Projects that maximize their provision of data (populating at least 95% of the data fields) earn the highly coveted “Stage Max” logo.
Liquidity Dao recently listed their project on Stage 5. The project's Co-Developer Carrie Shuffield recently commented, "The listing process at Guardian is simple and the site is clean and user-friendly". She went on to say, "What I love about the Guardian platform is that it's a one-stop shop for everything. You can learn about projects, find marketers, designers, and everything you need. This platform is highly needed to find reputable people. As a new developer, navigating through hundreds to thousands of people to find those core assets is a daunting and time-wasting task".
A few existing data platforms have traditionally held the yardstick for measuring a project's worth in the public eye, but only if the project had already launched an asset and could provide measurable financial metrics among other requirements. Those platforms also provide only standard project details; some of that content is not furnished by the project itself and therefore can be inaccurate. That's a common problem voiced by project leaders as they struggle to maintain accurate data on external sites that are not easily updated or managed directly by the project team. Stage 5 solves that problem and project administrators can update their information with the click of a button.
"It's refreshing to see Guardian Platform's Stage 5 come to life and provide a real benefit to the crypto community," said Carlo Garcia, Community Founder of DiversiFi Blue. "The ease of use of the self-service project dashboard to provide and update the latest information about DiversiFi Blue is a game-changer".
Every project is unique, and Stage 5 provides projects of all maturity levels with the ability to share their unique features and initiatives. Both Liquidity Dao and DiversiFi Blue immediately recognized the benefit of onboarding early once Stage 5 was launched to the public.
About the Guardian Platform: Guardian Platform (https://guardianplatform.io) is building a resource-rich online environment where cryptocurrency and digital asset users can create, execute, and manage their financial strategies from start to finish within a single integrated platform. Guardian Token is an ERC20 token available on Uniswap. Please visit our website for more information. Inquiries about the Guardian Platform can be delivered via email to Official@GuardianPlatform.io.
