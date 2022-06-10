Submit Release
GUARDIAN PLATFORM Launches Cryptocurrency & Digital Asset Survey

Guardian to utilize user feedback for platform development

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, U.S.A., June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Platform, a growing ERC20 token building an online cryptocurrency and digital asset resource platform, announces the release of its Cryptocurrency and Digital Asset Survey. The survey can be accessed at https://guardianplatform.io/surveys/. Guardian Platform is one of the only cryptocurrency projects that actively solicits feedback from the entire digital assets community.

The survey was designed by a team of research analysts who examined crypto’s dynamic and diverse industry. The results of that research produced a quick 3-minute survey focused on capturing user experiences and sentiments as well as their overall investment strategies and industry outlooks. The survey has been translated into 16 different languages and was designed to collect feedback from a diverse and global community.

An initial cryptocurrency user survey was released in October 2021 by ecosystem driver ArchAngel Token (https://archangeltoken.com). This second survey expands on those popular topics as well as emerging areas of interest within the industry. “We have a very proactive style of engagement” says Frank Roark, Guardian Platform’s Project Manager. “Soliciting direct feedback from the entire crypto community is how we ensure the platform we are building remains aligned with what users need to successfully execute their strategies.”
This second survey dives deeper into risk appetite and planning, investment horizons, and asks users to identify their favorite sectors as well as new and emerging trends within the industry due to technical advancements. The survey also solicits feedback on issues or problems that users are experiencing. Kristen Mader, Guardian Platform’s Enterprise Manager, is “excited to review the survey results with our core team as well as with our collaborative industry partners. The voice and opinions of the entire industry are vital in helping us create and maintain a user experience of vast and substantial resources.”

About the Guardian Platform: Guardian Platform (https://guardianplatform.io) is building a resource-rich online environment where cryptocurrency and digital asset users can create, execute, and manage their financial strategies from start to finish within a single integrated platform. Guardian is an ERC20 token available on Uniswap. Please visit our website for more information. Inquiries about the Guardian Platform can be delivered via email to Official@GuardianPlatform.io

Frank Roark
Guardian Platform LLC
Official@guardianplatform.io

