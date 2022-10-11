‘YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY’ CELEBRATES RANKING ON 2022 INC. 5000 LIST
The team we’ve assembled at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is second to none and I’m proud that we’ve been able to achieve this great honor.”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) today announced the celebration of its ranking on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America list. The 2022 annual Inc. 5000 list celebrates companies “winning in a time of change.” This marks YHSGR’s first time making the Inc. 5000 list and YHSGR was listed as the 1342 overall fastest-growing private company in the country, positioning it within the top 27% of the overall Inc. 5000 list. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma, gathered with many of the company’s executive leadership team and its top agents to celebrate the milestone achievement In Q3 2022.
“Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is quite an honor for our company and something that is worth celebrating,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “The team we’ve assembled at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is second to none and I’m proud that we’ve been able to achieve this great honor.”
The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."
YHSGR welcomes qualified real estate agents to apply to join the team. YHSGR offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
For more information on working with YHSGR whether you’re a buyer, seller, or even an aspiring real estate agent, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: to be the best place to work, buy, and sell real estate. CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma, is a leader in the real estate industry, standing behind a set of core values that clients have come to appreciate in a realtor. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold over 5,000 homes totaling more than $1 Billion in real estate transactions. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has was named as an INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Inc 5000 Top Producers of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty