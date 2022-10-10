First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Toy Drive for Children Impacted by Ian

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced a toy drive for children impacted by Hurricane Ian. The state is partnering with faith-based institutions and non-profits in impacted counties to collect and deliver toys to the state’s Disaster Recovery Centers. Anyone looking to donate a toy can find a list of sites where they can be dropped off or mailed in at floridastormrelief.com, and copied below. All toy donations must be new and unwrapped. Additional toy drop-off sites will be added in the coming days.

“We want to do everything we can to make the recovery process easier for Floridians who have already been through so much,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Our hope is that with this toy drive, families visiting the state’s Disaster Recovery Centers will find some sense of comfort. We are extremely thankful for our faith-based institutions and non-profits for their partnership in this effort to brighten children’s days.”

Toy drop-off location for Charlotte County:

Murdock Baptist Church

18375 Cochran Blvd.

Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Toy drop-off location for Lee County:

Next Level Church

12400 Plantation Rd.

Fort Myers, FL 33966

A list of Disaster Recovery Centers, where toys will be distributed initially, can also be found at floridastormrelief.com. Toy delivery will expand to additional state-led storm recovery locations as needs are identified. Please do not send toys directly to the Disaster Recovery Centers.

