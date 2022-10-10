Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,298 in the last 365 days.

First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Toy Drive for Children Impacted by Ian

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced a toy drive for children impacted by Hurricane Ian. The state is partnering with faith-based institutions and non-profits in impacted counties to collect and deliver toys to the state’s Disaster Recovery Centers. Anyone looking to donate a toy can find a list of sites where they can be dropped off or mailed in at floridastormrelief.com, and copied below. All toy donations must be new and unwrapped. Additional toy drop-off sites will be added in the coming days.

 

“We want to do everything we can to make the recovery process easier for Floridians who have already been through so much,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Our hope is that with this toy drive, families visiting the state’s Disaster Recovery Centers will find some sense of comfort. We are extremely thankful for our faith-based institutions and non-profits for their partnership in this effort to brighten children’s days.”

 

Toy drop-off location for Charlotte County:

Murdock Baptist Church

18375 Cochran Blvd.

Port Charlotte, FL 33948

 

Toy drop-off location for Lee County:

Next Level Church

12400 Plantation Rd.

Fort Myers, FL 33966

 

A list of Disaster Recovery Centers, where toys will be distributed initially, can also be found at floridastormrelief.com. Toy delivery will expand to additional state-led storm recovery locations as needs are identified. Please do not send toys directly to the Disaster Recovery Centers.

 

###

You just read:

First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Toy Drive for Children Impacted by Ian

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.