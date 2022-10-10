Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement marking Thanksgiving:

“Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate the abundance of the fall harvest with family and friends. We come together to give thanks for the many blessings in our lives.

“We are fortunate to live in a beautiful province of boundless opportunity. Our government continues to work hard to ensure all of us share in the benefits as we build a province and an economy that works for everyone.

“Through the pandemic, we have been reminded of the importance of the bonds of family and community. As we once again return to gathering together, let us respect individual health choices.

“This holiday is a time for sharing and for giving thanks. So, thank you to all in British Columbia who donated to a food bank, or volunteered at a community kitchen, or made a contribution to ease the burden of those in need.

“To all who are celebrating today’s holiday, best wishes for a happy Thanksgiving.”