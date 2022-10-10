TRAFFIC ADVISORY: IMF and World Bank Fall Meetings

From Monday, October 10, 2022 through Saturday, October 15, 2022, the IMF and World Bank Fall Meetings will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Monday, October 10, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. to Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.:

H Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 20 th Street, NW

19 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 19 th Street to 1924 Pennsylvania Ave, NW (south curb only)

G Street from 19th Street to 20th Street (north curb only)

The following street will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic from Monday, October 10, 2022, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. to Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.:

H Street between 19th Street and 20th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic from Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. to Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.:

H Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 19 th Street, NW

19th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and G Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.