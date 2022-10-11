Unified Technologies announces NuSoft the UltraSoft Nondestructive Die & Mold Blast Cleaning Media

Soft FlexShot Media Extrusion Die Cleaning Glass Mold Cleaning

FlexShot UltraSoft Metalbead Blast Cleaning Media NuSoft, Nondestructive Blasting Applications Where Little Or No Damage To The Surface Can Be Tolerated

PAINESVILLE, OHIO, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This revolutionary nondestructive blasting media is the most advanced way to blast when no damage to the surface can be tolerated, it is the safe, fast, and an economical blasting media.

NuSoft the UltraSoft, spherical, microscopic low-carbon steel shot media. It is a gray / silver metallic in appearance and can be used in centrifugal wheel-blast machines as well as suction-blast and pressure-blast cabinets. When using NuSoft, media consumption can be reduced because of it's long cycle life. NuSoft Steel Shot is a metallurgically enhanced cast steel shot developed for cleaning soft, delicate metal parts in standard centrifugal wheel-type blast machines or in pressure-type air cabinets. Nu-Soft Steel Shot is round in shape with a hardness of between 12 and 15 Rockwell C (less than 200HV). Ultra-low in carbon, it has a density of slightly greater than 7g/cc. Nu-Soft Steel Shot is very durable with more than twice the life of standard SAE grades of cast steel shot and almost one thousand times the life of some competing abrasive media.

Typical Applications (without dimensional changes to components):

Removing heat treat scale from components and sintered powder metal parts

Polishes surfaces as it cleans extrusion dies, glass molds & rubber molds

Among the softest shot blasting media for aluminum die cleaning (less than 20Rc)

No abrasion or base metal removal/dimensional change

Economical = outlast other media by thousands of cycles!

Recyclable = less waste & reduced material handling cost

Environmentally friendly & non-hazardous

Premium Grade

NuSoft flexshot Steel Shot is made from virgin, premium-grade, cast steel shot — no other materials are added during the manufacturing process. Only fully round shot particles are shipped to you. Once in the furnace, the chemistry of the shot is carefully modified for optimum performance.

Safe to Use

NuSoft Steel Shot won’t damage intricate detail work, “texturize” polished or machined surfaces or degrade threads of tapped holes. Because of its unique chemistry, NuSoft ultrasoft Steel Shot won’t work harden or distort the work piece, and it resists breaking down too rapidly into dust or fines. It won’t remove metal from part surfaces or damage blast machine wear parts.

NuSoft Steel Shot is equal in density to standard steel shot, so it will flow easily through your blast machine with no drop in amps to the wheel. If your blast machine utilizes a magnetic separator, it also will work fine with NuSoft Steel Shot.

Not only is NuSoft safe to use on your product and in your shot blast equipment, it is a non-hazardous material, and can be disposed of in the same manner as your standard SAE shot.