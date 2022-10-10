Huế begins Chân Mây port’s breakwater

VIETNAM, October 10 - THỪA THIÊN HUẾ — The central province has commenced construction on a 300m long breakwater at Chân Mây Port to increase its capacity.

The province said the project, which was built at a cost of VNĐ757 billion (US$33 million), is expected to be put into operation in the first quarter of 2026, allowing easy access to 70,000 DWT (deadweight tonnage) cargo ships; 4,000TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) container ships, and 225,000GT (gross tonnage) cruise ships.

Currently, Chân May Port hosts from 4 million to 4.5 million tonnes of cargo annually, but it would increase to 5 million or 6 million tonnes of commodities by 2025.

In the first stage, the port completed construction of a 450m breakwater providing logistics for six industrial zones and two economic zones in the province.

A logistics company said the province, which connects to the East-West Economic Corridor linking Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and Việt Nam, would help businesses and investors save at least $70 from a road cargo trip at Chân Mây Port rather than travelling to Đà Nẵng’s Tiên Sa Port from Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị and Thừa Thiên Huế provinces.

The province has been calling for the construction of two more piers at the port to improve logistics capacity.

Thừa Thiên Huế said it has granted licences to 25 new investment projects worth a total VNĐ13.78 trillion (nearly $600 million), of which four FDI projects with $257 million, in the first nine months this year.

Earlier this year, Aeon Mall Việt Nam said it plans to build its first trading centre, Aeon Mall Huế, with an investment of $170 million in An Vân Dương new urban area.

The province and the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) also agreed to boost ties between businesses from the US in a meeting in May. — VNS