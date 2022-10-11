Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,416 in the last 365 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market is looking to hire 100 people on October 11th and 12th

NOW HIRING FOR A NEW GROCERY STORE IN Fountain Valley, CA

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with Snagajob, the hourly hiring experts, Sprouts Farmers Market is holding a hiring fair with walk-in interviews, hiring for their new store opening at 17950 Magnolia St., Fountain Valley, CA 92708 on Tuesday, October 11th and Wednesday, October 12th. The company plans to hire at least 100 new employees for its new store opening set for later this year.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with the Sprouts’ hiring team on available Team Member and Leadership roles within departments such as Front End, Bakery, Bulk Foods, Deli, Grocery, Meat/Seafood, Produce, Vitamin and more. Interviews will take place Tuesday, October 11th: 8am - 12pm & 1pm - 6pm and Wednesday, October 12th: 8am - 12pm & 1pm - 5pm, at the Hilton Orange County/Costa Mesa - 3050 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, CA 92626.

Sprouts is a neighborhood grocery store with the feel of an old-fashioned farmers market. Regulars who shop at Sprouts will find staples like farm-fresh produce, natural meats and nuts, grains and sweets in bulk. Most of all, Sprouts is known particularly for organic and specialty products that command a premium elsewhere. Sprouts is constantly adding new stores and expanding its business, which means there is room for growth opportunities in a career with Sprouts. Sprouts is a looking for passionate people who have a flair for food.

Please direct media questions to Katie at KatieTucker@sprouts.com or Ashley.Andes@snagajob.com

# # #


Heather Collins
h | c marketing and communications
+1 303-250-4797
email us here

You just read:

Sprouts Farmers Market is looking to hire 100 people on October 11th and 12th

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.