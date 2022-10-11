Sprouts Farmers Market is looking to hire 100 people on October 11th and 12th

NOW HIRING FOR A NEW GROCERY STORE IN Fountain Valley, CA

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with Snagajob, the hourly hiring experts, Sprouts Farmers Market is holding a hiring fair with walk-in interviews, hiring for their new store opening at 17950 Magnolia St., Fountain Valley, CA 92708 on Tuesday, October 11th and Wednesday, October 12th. The company plans to hire at least 100 new employees for its new store opening set for later this year.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with the Sprouts’ hiring team on available Team Member and Leadership roles within departments such as Front End, Bakery, Bulk Foods, Deli, Grocery, Meat/Seafood, Produce, Vitamin and more. Interviews will take place Tuesday, October 11th: 8am - 12pm & 1pm - 6pm and Wednesday, October 12th: 8am - 12pm & 1pm - 5pm, at the Hilton Orange County/Costa Mesa - 3050 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, CA 92626.

Sprouts is a neighborhood grocery store with the feel of an old-fashioned farmers market. Regulars who shop at Sprouts will find staples like farm-fresh produce, natural meats and nuts, grains and sweets in bulk. Most of all, Sprouts is known particularly for organic and specialty products that command a premium elsewhere. Sprouts is constantly adding new stores and expanding its business, which means there is room for growth opportunities in a career with Sprouts. Sprouts is a looking for passionate people who have a flair for food.

Please direct media questions to Katie at KatieTucker@sprouts.com or Ashley.Andes@snagajob.com

# # #



