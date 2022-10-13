Award Winning Attorney Announces Solutions to Uplift, Empower and Create Future Leaders in Underserved Communities
Ms. Bobbie Edmonds, Attorney & Assoc. Judge Teams with MAP Esports Network to Help Kids & Parents Better Understand Legal System & Reduce Youth Incarceration.
Ms. Bobbie Edmonds, a Ft. Worth attorney, and associate judge today, announced the launch Bobbie Jean Enterprises Inc, to formalize her historical activities to help children become law-abiding citizens and reduce youth incarceration.
Award winning attorney and Associate Judge, Bobbie Edmonds has partnered with Jacob R. Miles III, an award-winning media, toys gaming engineer and CEO of MAP Esports Network, a company focused on providing physical and digital experiences to help disadvantaged communities participate in today's technologies while helping prepare kids for life sustaining careers.
“We are honored to work with Ms. Edmonds to help disadvantaged kids rise above their circumstances, prepare for lifestyle changing careers and reduce youth incarceration.” Said Jacob R. Miles III, CEO, MAP Esports Network Inc.
About Ms. Edmonds
Ms. Edmonds grew up in rural Louisiana. She faced adversity at a young age but did not recognize it as prejudice and poverty. The adversity made her work harder, become stronger and over time aided building her self-confidence and resiliency.
She graduated high school with honors and received a four-year scholarship to Southern University in Baton Rouge La. She graduated from Southern University’s School of Law and became the youngest director of a legal aid program in Louisiana while earning rave reviews for her community service and positive impact on at-risk youth.
Ms. Bobbie Edmonds has been active in disadvantaged communities since 1992. Her first formal program focused building character and self-esteem, learning about the law and enhancing creativity. She has always been focused on reducing juvenile delinquency, high school dropouts and incarceration rates while enhancing literacy. Her mantra is Be Creative, Be Responsible and Be a Leaser. Reduction in teen pregnancy rates and teen violence have always been additional goals of her programs.
Current Programs – All programs include the community, churches, parents, civic organizations, businesses, law and other professionals.
Her current programs include:
6 to 8, elementary and high school career day events each year.
Annual June, Rally for Youth and Education
Annual Back to School event in August/September
4-6, Mentor based law/legal industry events and workshops online and in person for parents, kids and community leaders.
Award-winning “Santa Goes to Jail” theater production with learning about the law and career-based rehearsals begin in October and lead to the production in December. Students, parents and the community learn the dynamics of the law and a jury trial. This production directed by attorney and associate judge, Bobbie Edmonds incorporates real courtroom personnel, elected officials and parents are always a part of this successful event.
“These programs provide quality opportunities to support and positively impact disadvantaged youth and their communities through positive out of classroom education and brings together a village of parents, teachers, lawyers, officers, and businesses to positively influence our youth” said Bobbie Edmonds, Atty., CEO and Founder of Bobbie Jean Enterprises Inc.
New Programs and Products Planned
Development has begun in partnership with MAP Network on the following new products and programs. All products and programs are being designed to uplift kids and enhance their academic skills while becoming more knowledgeable of the law and legal profession, building character for positive lifestyles.
Judge Bobbie Podcast and video show.
Judge Bobbie doll and accessories
Children’s Book Series
Coloring and Activity books.
Games and Flash cards
"I get so excited about children displaying positive energy and self-confidence, them learning new things that enhances their academic skills and builds their character."…says Attorney, Bobbie Edmonds.
About Bobbie Jean Enterprises Inc.
Bobbie Jean Enterprises is a company that focuses on educational activities, products and resources for youth, parents and community. Its mission is to bridge the gap between generations, technology, social media, businesses, experts, while helping disadvantaged communities understand the law and have a positive impact on their lifestyle and access to careers and financial success.
About MAP Esports Network Inc.
MAP Esports Network, Inc. is a media, entertainment and metaverse focused content development and distribution company with community touchpoints that reach mainstream and grassroot audiences. Physical and digital touchpoints include publications, events, podcasts, video, esports league, teams, mentor-based, gaming and learning solutions that support disadvantaged children via its Power Players League, STEM and STEAM initiatives, esports, videogame, robotics, and coding competitions. MAP Esports Network is the founder of Project Family - Bridging the Digital Divide.
