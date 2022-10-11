Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,416 in the last 365 days.

French-Canadian Adventurer Sets Goal to Be First Person to Reach the ‘Pole of Inaccessibility’ on all Seven Continents

Colorado to Serve as Final Stretch for Explorer Frédéric Dion’s Journey Across North America. Expedition Done by Mountain Bike, Kayak, and Trail Running.

...no matter how big or small: there are no small challenges,”
— Frédéric Dion

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- French Canadian Outdoor Adventurer Frédéric Dion has announced that Colorado and Nebraska will serve as the final states on his North American tour before reaching the ‘Pole of Inaccessibility,’ located in rural South Dakota. Dion has set a goal to be the first person to travel to and reach each ‘Pole of Inaccessibility’ on all Seven Continents by 2028 – a feat no one has yet to accomplish. He has already completed visits to South America and Antarctica, with North America as the third.

By geographic standards, a ’Pole of Inaccessibility’ is the farthest land from water and should not be confused with the country's center. The inaccessible poles are considered the most challenging points to reach because they are the most distant from the point of access and are located in highly remote areas.

Dion is no stranger to adventure and has skied across Antarctica, completed a ten-day survival adventure in the Yukon, ran 33 marathons in seven weeks, and was awarded an honorary mention by the Governor General of Canada for the rescue of nine skiers in the Alps. He speaks at conferences nationwide and is a best-selling author.

"This challenge not only pushes my limits, but it helps me overcome doubts and serves as inspiration for people to realize their dreams, no matter how big or small: there are no small challenges,” said Frédéric Dion, Outdoor Explorer. A filmmaker will accompany the adventurer, who will capture the highlights of this journey and will turn the footage into a documentary.

Final North American Itinerary
In concrete terms, Dion will have crossed 2,050 miles from Mexico to South Dakota, passing through Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and Nebraska with varying elevation gain in over 72 days. Media interested in meeting Frederic will have a chance to on the following dates and locations:

Grand Junction, Colorado: October 15 and 16
Glenwood Springs, Colorado: October 19 and 20
Vail, Colorado: October 21
Summit County: October 22
Denver/Boulder, Colorado: October 25 – 27
Scottsbluff, Nebraska: October 29
Pole of Inaccessibility, South Dakota: October 30

Follow Dion’s expedition on his YouTube channel or Facebook or Instagram @freddionaventurier.

About Frédéric Dion
At 45 years old, Frédéric Dion divides his life between adventures and speaking at numerous public, corporate, and school conferences worldwide. He’s the best-selling author of three books.

Heather Collins
+1 303-250-4797
heather@hcollinsmarketing.com
h | c marketing and communications

You just read:

French-Canadian Adventurer Sets Goal to Be First Person to Reach the ‘Pole of Inaccessibility’ on all Seven Continents

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.