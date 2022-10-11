French-Canadian Adventurer Sets Goal to Be First Person to Reach the ‘Pole of Inaccessibility’ on all Seven Continents

Colorado to Serve as Final Stretch for Explorer Frédéric Dion’s Journey Across North America. Expedition Done by Mountain Bike, Kayak, and Trail Running.

...no matter how big or small: there are no small challenges,” — Frédéric Dion

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- French Canadian Outdoor Adventurer Frédéric Dion has announced that Colorado and Nebraska will serve as the final states on his North American tour before reaching the ‘Pole of Inaccessibility,’ located in rural South Dakota. Dion has set a goal to be the first person to travel to and reach each ‘Pole of Inaccessibility’ on all Seven Continents by 2028 – a feat no one has yet to accomplish. He has already completed visits to South America and Antarctica, with North America as the third.

By geographic standards, a ’Pole of Inaccessibility’ is the farthest land from water and should not be confused with the country's center. The inaccessible poles are considered the most challenging points to reach because they are the most distant from the point of access and are located in highly remote areas.

Dion is no stranger to adventure and has skied across Antarctica, completed a ten-day survival adventure in the Yukon, ran 33 marathons in seven weeks, and was awarded an honorary mention by the Governor General of Canada for the rescue of nine skiers in the Alps. He speaks at conferences nationwide and is a best-selling author.

"This challenge not only pushes my limits, but it helps me overcome doubts and serves as inspiration for people to realize their dreams, no matter how big or small: there are no small challenges,” said Frédéric Dion, Outdoor Explorer. A filmmaker will accompany the adventurer, who will capture the highlights of this journey and will turn the footage into a documentary.

Final North American Itinerary

In concrete terms, Dion will have crossed 2,050 miles from Mexico to South Dakota, passing through Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and Nebraska with varying elevation gain in over 72 days. Media interested in meeting Frederic will have a chance to on the following dates and locations:

Grand Junction, Colorado: October 15 and 16

Glenwood Springs, Colorado: October 19 and 20

Vail, Colorado: October 21

Summit County: October 22

Denver/Boulder, Colorado: October 25 – 27

Scottsbluff, Nebraska: October 29

Pole of Inaccessibility, South Dakota: October 30

Follow Dion’s expedition on his YouTube channel or Facebook or Instagram @freddionaventurier.

About Frédéric Dion

At 45 years old, Frédéric Dion divides his life between adventures and speaking at numerous public, corporate, and school conferences worldwide. He’s the best-selling author of three books.