Sale of the World’s First Federal Spectrum Optimized 5G Stand Alone (SA) System
The high antenna count matched with antenna density provides the structure and groundwork that enables incredibly high throughput, active beam steering, and multiple simultaneous beams.”CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abside Networks, Inc. announces the sale of the world’s first federal spectrum optimized 5G Stand Alone (SA) system that services the entire 5G n79 band. The system transmits and receives exclusively in the 5G n79 spectrum band of 4400 MHz to 5000 MHz. The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Joint Wireless Program Management Branch (JWPMB) purchased the solution to assess the viability of supporting DHS operations domestically. The 5G n79 radio-frequency band is available to all federal users seeking to deploy 5G systems to support operations.
The Abside Networks 5G n79 SA system features a 5G SA core, four-5G n79 gNodeBs, and twenty-five 5G n79 SA user equipment (UE). The system comes feature-complete, pre-configured, and ready to go: just add power and tower.
The heart of the Abside system is the Trident T8 Active Antenna Unit (AAU), also known as the radio unit (RU). The Abside Networks Trident T8 is the leader in the class of small cell AAUs with built-in beamforming and simultaneous multi-beam support.
“The key enabling factor for 5G SA n79 peak performance is the active antenna unit (AAU),” said Laurent Perraud, Abside Networks CEO. “The high antenna count matched with antenna density provides the structure and groundwork that enables incredibly high throughput, active beam steering, and multiple simultaneous beams. The one-of-a-kind Trident T8 is dedicated to bringing massive MIMO performance to the end user in a compact package and we are seeing significant interest in our technology from the market.”
Each Abside gNodeB supports uplink and downlink speeds exceeding 1 Gigabit per second, bringing the kit total to over 4 Gbps over the air.
About Abside Networks
Abside Networks is a global leader in high-performance 5G networks focused on delivering superior performance through massive MIMO AAUs. Founded in late 2012, Abside began with engineering custom RF front-ends for 4G LTE base stations engineered for customers deploying commercial networks. Since then, the company has continued developing and delivering multiple generations of 5G and 4G LTE communications systems for terrestrial and stratospheric applications. Abside Networks is based in Concord, MA, USA. Visit Abside online at www.abside-networks.com.
