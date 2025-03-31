Abside Networks Demonstrates Private 5G n79 Connectivity During NASA ACERO Wildland Fire Airspace Management Demo

Large Capacity @ Long Range

CONCORD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abside Networks, a leader in advanced wireless communication solutions successfully demonstrated the capabilities of its private 5G network technology during NASA’s recent Advanced Capabilities for Emergency Response Operations (ACERO) demonstration. The event, which showcased automated flight operations for wildland fire management using an automated Cessna Grand Caravan operated by Joby Aviation's Xwing team, featured Abside’s N79 AAU RAN technology providing critical connectivity in challenging environments.Abside's technology was integral to the demonstration, providing direct-to-device 5G connections at 4.8 GHz that supported real-time communication and data transfer from the automated Cessna Grand Caravan. Notably, the system achieved successful connectivity at distances up to 22+ miles, delivering a consistent 1 Mbps to four XR21 cell phones. At these extended ranges, the total available downlink capacity was measured to exceed 35 Mbps, showcasing the robustness of Abside's long-range capabilities.Furthermore, at shorter ranges, the airborne platform delivered impressive speeds of up to 420 Mbps in downlink and 22 Mbps in uplink, enabling high-bandwidth applications such as seamless video calls between multiple cell phones. This demonstrated the potential for Abside’s technology to support critical communications in dynamic and remote operational scenarios.“Our participation in the NASA ACERO demonstration highlights the reliability and performance of Abside’s 5G solutions in demanding environments,” said Laurent Perraud, CEO at Abside. “The ability to maintain stable, high-speed connectivity over significant distances is crucial for emergency response operations, and we’re proud to contribute to advancements in this critical field.”The integration of Abside’s private 5G network with the automated flight operations provided by Joby Aviation's Xwing team demonstrates the potential for enhanced situational awareness and coordination during emergency response efforts. The successful demonstration of long-range and high-bandwidth connectivity underscores the versatility and effectiveness of Abside’s technology.

