Margaret’s Hollywood’s Haute Couture Cleaners announces New “CleanByMail” nationwide service

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, October 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Margaret’s, the acclaimed Couture Cleaner, proudly announces that it has expanded, redesigned, and relaunched its website www.margarets.com Key new features include complete access to their services, including Couture Wardrobe Care, Handbags, Shoes & Accessories, Leather & Suede specialties, Household services, Sentimental & Fine Art, Couture Bridal & Christening Gowns, with expanded UPS CleanByMail services, and online consultations with their on-site expert technicians. The new website provides online visitors with immediate, easy-to-navigate access to a vast range of services, illustrated with beautiful before-and-after images and expert in-depth information.“We wanted the new site to present our customers and audiences with a rich and user-friendly online experience,” said Chuck Horst, President and 3rd generation family member at the helm of Margaret’s. “We also hope to inspire customers to visit our five locations in San Diego, La Jolla, Del Mar, Newport Beach, and Los Angeles. And whether you live in Palm Beach, the Hamptons, or Aspen, customers who prefer an in-person consultation can enjoy that face-to-face experience.”Margaret’s expanded UPS CleanByMailis the perfect complement to many of their Specialty Services. Many items are processed through CleanByMail, including ties, purses, handbags, shoes, leathers, suedes, sweaters, shirts, knits, furs, and wedding gown preservations.If you don't live within their California service area, Margaret’s can still handle your specialty dry cleaning and restoration needs from A to Z. Items are shipped nationwide daily to customers outside their regular pick-up and delivery areas. Customers now have the option to ship prized possessions using Margaret's proprietary CleanByMailService with UPS to provide a convenient way to drop off and send items. With over 4,900 UPS Storelocations, leather and couture care has never been more convenient. It is like having 4,900 Margaret's drop-off locations! Margaret’s developed custom shipping boxes and carefully packages each item or garment properly for total protection. It is easy to request an estimate directly on the website (fill out the form and upload photos) and obtain a CleanByMailrequest form to accompany the order.“Linking with UPS using Margaret’s CleanByMailservices makes cleaning and restoring your leather and couture apparel a concierge luxury by-mail experience,” Katia Graytok, CMO of Margaret’s Cleaners.Margaret worked with TinyFrog Technologies to create the new site. Their multifaceted approach to relaunching the new site represents a complete overhaul. It allows Margaret’s to be even more responsive to the ever-changing digital environment needs while presenting its services in many new ways to foster learning and discovery.New general features include:• Easily accessible World-Class Customer Service.• Overview of five CA locations with descriptions and photographs of each.• Galleries of before and after images for all services, including expertly written blog posts, FAQs, and resources.• A new and powerful search interface for services based on item descriptions accommodates complex searches, browsing, and ways to receive custom estimates.• A new design—elegant, clean, and simple—brings Margaret's vast online services and insights into a unified website with a consistent look and feel, simplified navigation, and improved layout.• Images of many of the Before & After with zooming functionality allow for detailed exploration and analysis.• A Navigation Bar that centralizes an extensive range of services, interactive, and CleanByMailfeatures.“It was a pleasure to work with Margaret’s Cleaners on the website re-design project. We worked closely with their team to strategize on the layout & messaging as well as a complete visual re-design. The new website is much more aligned with the quality of service that they offer”. Mikel Bruce, CEO TinyFrog TechnologiesAbout MARGARET'S the COUTURE COUTURE CLEANERS:Margaret's is a family-run company spanning six decades, with the Horst family having owned and operated dry cleaning establishments for four generations. Since it is privately owned and financially independent, the company takes a long-term vision and strategy for its brands, with an ethos of attention to detail in all aspects of its business.As the nation's first Five Star Certified Cleaner, our guiding principle is to provide unparalleled quality dry cleaning with an uncompromising commitment to offering the highest standards of outstanding service, experience, and value to every customer.

An Introduction to Margaret's the Couture Cleaner