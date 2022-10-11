KATE BOYTEK ENTERTAINS MARSHALL FANS THIS WEDNESDAY DURING THUNDER STREET TAILGATE PARTY BEFORE LOUISIANA MATCHUP
Kate's New Single 'Hell or High Water' Debuts on 'Big John Morning Show' on 93.7 The Dawg WDGG Radio
BOYTEK'S DEBUT SINGLE 'HELL OR HIGH WATER ALSO MAKES ITS WORLDWIDE DEBUT WEDNESDAY ON MARSHALL'S FLAGSHIP RADIO STATION 93.7 FM, THE DAWGNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter and West Virginia native Kate Boytek will be headlining the "Marshall University Thunder Street Tailgate Party presented by Michelob Ultra" this Wednesday. The concert and tailgate party will take place outside Joan C. Edwards Stadium's 20th street entrance before the Thundering Herd's rare mid-week match-up with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in Huntington, WV. Boytek's performance begins at 5:30 pm, with kickoff slated for 7:30 pm. Kate will be backed by her '10 House Band', made up of local firefighters and EMS personnel. The concert is free and open to the public.
Kate will also premiere her debut single, "Hell Or High Water," live in-studio during the 'Big John Morning Show' on 93.7 The Dawg WDGG Radio, the flagship station of the Thundering Herd, Wednesday morning at 8:45 am. Boytek is also scheduled to appear on WSAZ's "Studio 3" telecast Wednesday between 11 am and Noon.
'Hell or High Water' is co-written and produced by Nashville hitmaker Britton Cameron (Lonestar, Don Williams, John Pardi, Sister Hazel) and features musicians who have performed and recorded with Nashville's top female artists including Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Lady A, Wynonna Judd, Kelly Clarkson, Amy Grant, and Sara Evans. The single will be released on October 24th and is available to reserve for pre-sale now.
About Kate Boytek:
The West Virginia-based singer-songwriter signed earlier this year with Nashville-based PCG Artist Development and Washington, DC-based Allen Artist Management. Since then, Kate has written and recorded several tracks with top Nashville songwriters and musicians while keeping a busy performance schedule of headline dates and performances supporting artists including LoCash, Ronnie McDowell, Easton Corbin, Drew Parker, and Little Texas. Kate has upcoming dates throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Upper Midwest scheduled through the end of 2022.
