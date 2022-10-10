Submit Release
Online High Street Growing to Meet Consumer Ecommerce Demand

Online High Street is an ecommerce website and mobile app.

Mytown is a technology services firm whose web-based application enables small and medium-sized organizations to market and sell products to local audiences in real time.

TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises.

Dominic Brookman is CEO of Mytown Technologies

Fueled in part by TAP Financial Partners, Online High Street has become the UK's fastest growing e-commerce marketplace for independent shops & stores.

LONDON, ENGLAND, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online High Street, a web-based marketplace that enables small and medium-sized organizations to market and sell products to local audiences in real time, has recently made a number of moves to become the UK's fastest growing e-commerce marketplace for independent shops & stores.

• Launched in both Fulham and Cambridge in October with more than 200 new stores
• Partnered with Maybe.com to deliver loyalty and rewards for Online High Street-affiliated stores and to gain access to more than 200 local authorities in the UK
• Launched a new software as a service (SaaS) platform to simplify its business dealings with shop owners
• Signed more than 50 stores to its SaaS model, with expectations to grow that number considerably before the end of 2022
• Integrated its platform with Recurly.com for recurring payments
• Implemented telesales strategies to connect with more than 10,000 new stores per month
• Formed new council relationships with Cambridge, Lewes, Hounslow, Hackney, and Lambeth
• Enlarged its workforce, including naming Nathaniel Mahoney director

“We’re aggressively expanding our ecommerce offerings throughout the UK,” said Dominic Brookman, CEO of Mytown Technologies, the parent company of the Online High Street marketplace. “These are all strategic initiatives that we expect will enable us to be listed on a London stock exchange in the time to come.”

The moves have fueled growth, with Mytown, in collaboration with TAP Financial Partners, increasing its reach to well over a million people, or more than 2% of the UK’s population. TAP, a U.S.-based merchant bank, has been enlisted as an equity partner, providing funding and advisory services to help Mytown grow its market share.

Mytown’s software as a service model and powerful search directory provides an ecommerce marketplace for independent businesses and place-making/marketing platforms that support local authorities, BID’s, and small business owners. UK governments have awarded it grants for innovation and local business promotion, in addition to the contracts won with councils.

To learn more about Mytown Technologies, visit them at www.mytowntechnologies.co.uk.
TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. It’s financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.

To learn more about services and impact, connect at www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.

Stu Opperman
TAP Financial Partners
+1 954-815-2303
impactplayers@bellsouth.net
TAP Capital can provide funding that can fuel business growth for small and medium-sized companies.

