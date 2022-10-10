SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS REALTOR® JEREMIAH NEWMAN EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
To be successful in real estate, you must always and consistently put your clients’ best interests first. When you do, your personal needs will be realized beyond your greatest expectations.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeremiah “Jerry” Newman was born in Henderson, TX, and raised in San Antonio, TX where he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He then enrolled at St. Phillip’s Community College and graduated with an Associate of Arts Degree. Afterward, he transferred to Atlanta, Georgia to attend Morehouse College, where his major was Biology and his minor was Chemistry.
— JEREMIAH NEWMAN
Jerry decided to regroup and move back to San Antonio to attend St. Mary’s University. However, he was drafted into the Army in January 1968. He says, “My goal at the time was to avoid going to Vietnam because I was told that if I signed up for another year in the Army, I could choose any field I wanted after going to Basic Training at Ft. Polk, Louisiana. Therefore, I chose the Quartermaster School in Virginia at Fort Lee. Afterward, they sent me to Forest Park, Georgia for more Logistics training where I made E-5. Later that summer, I landed in Vietnam at Cameron Bay and was assigned to the 147th Light Equipment Company at Long Binh. My job as a supply specialist was to supply all the repairmen in the shop with parts for their radios, teletype, and electronic equipment to support our 1st Calvary Division.”
After Vietnam, His other assignments in 22 years included Ft. Carson, Colorado, Frankfurt Germany at SASCOM, Ft. Gordon, Georgia, Ft. Sam Houston, Texas at the Academy of Health Science, South Korea at 545th General Dispensary, St. Mary’s University, South Korea at 43rd Surgical Hospital (MASH unit), Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center, SHAPE HQ, 96TH General Hospital in Mons, Belgium, NATO HQ in Brussels, Ft. Campbell, Kentucky home of the 101st Air Assault Division.
Jerry met his future wife, Chong Suk, on his first tour to South Korea while he was stationed at Camp Humphreys near Anjeong-ri. That tour was cut short since he had to go home on emergency leave. He says, “This was a sad time for me because my father was dying back in San Antonio, and I didn’t have time to complete the overseas marriage process with Chong Suk. I wanted to take my fiancée so she could meet my father and the rest of the family, so I had to apply for a Special Fiancée Visa, but it was too late, and Dad passed before Chong Suk and my father could meet.” The two were married while in San Antonio.
Following his first tour to South, Korea, Jerry was re-assigned to Ft. Sam Houston as his duty station while enrolled at St. Mary’s University, earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Biology, and later graduating from Brooke Army Medical Center’s School of Medical Technology as an ASCP (American Society of Clinical Pathology) Certified Medical Technologist.
It was during his second tour to South Korea in the MASH unit that they adopted a beautiful baby girl, Kimberly, into their home. Kim was 9 months old and a real bundle of joy for the couple. It was also during this tour that Jerry became a member of the Masonic Lodge, Oklahoma Jurisdiction. He went from 3rd degree Master Mason all the way to 32nd degree, Scottish Right Mason under Prince Hall’s Northern Jurisdiction in the United States. He also became a member of the Mystic Shriners. He served as Senior Warden and Worship Master of Andrew Baskin Military Masonic Lodge out of Taegu, South Korea during his last year there.
Jerry earned his Master’s Degree in Management from Webster University while he was assigned to Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center, taking night classes for 2 years.
After retiring from military service in 1990, Jerry took a job at Laboratory Corporation of America in San Antonio, Texas as a medical technologist. Within 2 years he was promoted to supervisor of the Hematology Department and was sent to Miami to learn to operate new blood-counting equipment so he could train others in Hematology. He was promoted again to Assistant Night Lab Manager and put in charge of Serology, RIA, and EIA sections which all came under Special Chemistry. He was again sent off to technical training school in New York for new equipment in Special Chemistry. Finally, Jerry was promoted to Night Lab Operations Manager in charge of all the technicians and technologists in the laboratory. LABCORP decided to move their nighttime operation to Houston, TX, and Jerry retired a second time and decided to pursue a third career in real estate in 2002. His passion for training and helping others along with all the knowledge and experience he had gained along the way prepared him to be a real estate professional. He wanted to be a difference-maker for other military veterans.
Jerry started his real estate career with the Keller Williams City View Office and remained there until 2013. It was at that time that NAR (National Association of REALTORS®) contacted him about a new designation that they wanted to start which was for Military Relocation Professional. He asked them, “How did you find me? I was told that I had a strong online presence for working with military veterans.” You will find that interview on page 71 of the MRP manual, as he was grandfathered into that designation.
He spent two years with Green Home Realty before moving to his present brokerage at Brown Realty, SA in 2015. He holds the designations for ABR® (Accredited Buyer’s Representative, MRP (Military Relocation Professional), and NAR’S GREEN designation.
Jerry serves the Greater San Antonio Metropolitan area and all the surrounding counties that include Joint Base San Antonio for our military members assigned to Ft. Sam Houston, SAMMC (San Antonio Military Medical Center), Randolph AFB, and Lackland AFB, with emphasis on residential leases, pre-owned and new home construction properties, commercial leases, and investment properties. All military veterans are encouraged to take advantage of the benefits offered by the Texas Veterans Land Board (VLB).
