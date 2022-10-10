Shaftsbury Barracks- Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3003261
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 10/05/22 / 1434 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ledgely Drive, Shaftsbury
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Cheyenne Macomber
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/05/22 at approximately 1434 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to Ledgely Drive in the town of Shaftsbury for a report of a family fight. Through investigation it was determined the defendant had assaulted a family member. The defendant was arrested on 10/10/22 and later released on conditions of release and issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on 10/17/22 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/17/22 / 1230 hours
COURT: Bennington
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.