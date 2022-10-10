Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks- Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3003261

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Kyle Stevens                           

STATION:  Shaftsbury                   

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 10/05/22 / 1434 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ledgely Drive, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Cheyenne Macomber                                               

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/05/22 at approximately 1434 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to Ledgely Drive in the town of Shaftsbury for a report of a family fight. Through investigation it was determined the defendant had assaulted a family member. The defendant was arrested on 10/10/22 and later released on conditions of release and issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on 10/17/22 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/17/22 / 1230 hours          

COURT: Bennington

 

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

