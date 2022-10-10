Berlin Barracks/ Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3005718

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/07/2022 at 1432 hours

LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Keith Burdo

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of an apparent hit-and-run crash on Main Street in Waterbury. Initial investigation indicated a box truck crashed into an unoccupied vehicle that had been parked on Main Street. The box truck continued on without stopping. Several witnesses provided information regarding the crash, and subsequent investigation indicated Keith Burdo of Hinesburg was the operator of the box truck. Burdo was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 12/01/2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: No

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191