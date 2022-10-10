Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,126 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/ Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 22A3005718

TROOPER: David Lambert                                        

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/07/2022 at 1432 hours

LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED: Keith Burdo                              

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of an apparent hit-and-run crash on Main Street in Waterbury. Initial investigation indicated a box truck crashed into an unoccupied vehicle that had been parked on Main Street. The box truck continued on without stopping. Several witnesses provided information regarding the crash, and subsequent investigation indicated Keith Burdo of Hinesburg was the operator of the box truck. Burdo was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 12/01/2022 at 0830 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/ Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.