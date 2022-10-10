Berlin Barracks/ Leaving the Scene of an Accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3005718
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/07/2022 at 1432 hours
LOCATION: Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Keith Burdo
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of an apparent hit-and-run crash on Main Street in Waterbury. Initial investigation indicated a box truck crashed into an unoccupied vehicle that had been parked on Main Street. The box truck continued on without stopping. Several witnesses provided information regarding the crash, and subsequent investigation indicated Keith Burdo of Hinesburg was the operator of the box truck. Burdo was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 12/01/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191