BeachesMLS Offers Listing Rentals to Help Those Displaced by Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the State of Florida continues to aid those affected by the devastation of Hurricane Ian, the Broward Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® are lending a hand in relief efforts. They have partnered with the Royal Palm Coast Realtors® Association, based out of Southwest Florida, to share their database of available rental listings in South Florida to help those who have been displaced.

HurricaneHomes.org is a website that helps those affected by natural disasters. The site works with local Realtor® Associations and MLSs to identify available housing for those seeking immediate housing. The Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®’ MLS, known as BeachesMLS, has over 16,000 rental listings available in the South Florida market.

"We all have a part to play in helping our neighbors to the west. It's our job to come together as a community and offer relief to those who need shelter," said Dionna Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® and BeachesMLS.

The Royal Palm Coast Realtors® Association anticipates that there could be tens of thousands of residents who are seeking rentals. Southeast Florida is approximately a 2-3 hour drive from Fort Myers to Palm Beach, Broward and Treasure Coast counties.

The Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® are also uniting with Florida Realtors® to provide members with comprehensive disaster resources, such as mortgage relief, small-business assistance loans, FEMA assistance and more.

Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® is the 3rd largest local Realtor® association in the nation, representing over 42,000 Realtors®, 43,000 MLS subscribers, and five regional boards across South Florida & the Treasure Coast. For more info, visit Rworld.com or contact Communications@rworld.com.

