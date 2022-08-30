REALTOR® REVOLUTION CONFERENCE BRINGS VALUE TO THE SHIFTING MARKET

The Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® is hosting its annual Realtor® Revolution Conference on Sept 9th, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Realtor® Revolution Conference is back, and this year provides Realtors® the insight they need to stay ahead of the curve. The Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® (RWorld) is hosting its annual Realtor® Revolution Conference on Friday, September 9th, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. The market is shifting, and RWorld wants its Realtor® members to have the right tools and content to remain steps ahead of the competition.

The conference will give Realtors® the information they need to succeed in today's market climate. As well as feature economic experts to give real estate professionals insight on navigating the future market and help buyers and sellers accomplish their real estate goals.

Conference Speakers:

The Bowtie Economist, Dr. Elliott Eisenberg, will be giving an exclusive look at the Nation's real estate market and what to expect as we enter 2023. Dr. Eisenberg is an internationally acclaimed economist and public speaker specializing in making the arcana and minutia of economics fun, relevant and educational.

Dr. Brad O'Connor, Chief Economist for Florida Realtors®, will dive into a Florida Market Update and explore the latest trends that we see in South Florida. As the head of the Florida Realtors® Research Department, Dr. O'Connor oversees the production of the association's widely-cited monthly housing market statistics and numerous other economic and statistical research projects.

Matthew Ferrara, Philosopher, will share his always inspiring message of growth for real estate professionals in every market. Matthew will explore the opportunities that intelligent, dedicated, and change-ready Realtors® can find in today's normal market. His session will inspire Realtors® to tell their story and remain professional to their clients, colleagues, and themselves.

"In today's marketplace, it's all about leverage. Realtors® must stay steps ahead of the competition when it comes to market knowledge and negotiation. They need to adapt to help buyers and sellers navigate this changing market. Our members will leave the Realtor® Revolution Conference with the confidence and tools they need to win in this housing market shift," said Carlos A. Melendez, President of Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®.

An awards ceremony will also take center stage during the conference. RWorld will proudly recognize the Broker, Realtor®, and Affiliate of the Year for community leadership, education, and volunteerism. In addition, members will meet their 2023 Leadership Team and cheer on their peers during the annual RWorld Awards Ceremony.

For the conference schedule, visit Revo22.com.