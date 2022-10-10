Vanessa Del Rio Biopic The Latin From Manhattan Announced As Opening Film At Portland Film Festival

The Latin From Manhattan Original Film Poster Artwork by Shepard Fairey

2022 Portland Film Festival Presented by Comcast

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latin From Manhattan, a film by award-winning Director Thomas Mignone has been announced as the opening film at The Portland Film Festival. The Latin From Manhattan follows the wild, exhilarating life of legendary adult film icon Vanessa Del Rio, set against the backdrop of organized crime-controlled Times Square during the 70's and 80's.

Director Mignone’s known for his dark visions for intense musical artists such as Slipknot, Mudvayne, and Sepultura as well as his film On The Doll says: “I was determined to tell a story of a woman who celebrated who she is. Vanessa Del Rio wasn’t a victim of society. She chose her path and became an advocate for other adult entertainers, in particular women. Our film is the story of an unapologetic woman who was master of her destiny.”

The Latin From Manhattan stars Esai Morales (Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 & 2), Drea de Matteo (The Sopranos), Taryn Manning (Orange Is The New Black), Jesse Metcalfe (Jon Tucker Must Die), David Proval (Mean Streets), Shane West (A Walk To Remember), Elizabeth Rodriguez (Logan), Dita Von Teese (Don’t Worry Darling) and Isla Farris as breakout star portraying young Vanessa.

Taryn Manning and Jesse Metcalfe will be in attendance on Opening Night to support their film and The Portland Film Festival.

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary and named “one of the coolest film festivals in the world” by MovieMaker Magazine, the 2022 Portland Film Festival presented by Comcast takes place in person at Lloyd Center Mall October 11 - 23 and virtually October 11 - November 27, 2022.

This year’s festival is packed with movie marathons, panels with mental health professionals and criminal detectives, hundreds of independent film screenings, director’s chats, networking events as well as educational workshops and panels. The Portland Film Festival is accessible from around the world online at portlandfilm.org, and Comcast subscribers with an X1 voice remote or Flex streaming device will have easy and free access to a collection of films.

“We started the festival 10 years ago to bring diverse independent voices together in Portland,” said Josh Leake, Portland Film Festival’s Founder and Executive Director.

“I’m so proud and grateful for our volunteers and our partnership with Comcast that have helped grow it into one of Oregon’s largest film festivals. Independent voices are extremely vital to our culture and are in more need of support than ever. We’re excited to be back in person by building out a cool, accessible experience at Lloyd Center Mall while still leveraging our virtual platform and Comcast’s cutting-edge technology to share this year’s collection of compelling stories with people locally and around the globe.”

The 2022 Portland Film Festival will feature stories by and about women, the Asian community, the Black community, the Indigenous community, the Latin community, the

LGBQTIA+ community, the Muslim community, people with disabilities, veterans, and athletes, among many other important and compelling stories.

“It’s important that we represent diversity and independent voices on screen and behind the camera at our festival,” said Joe Stevens, Portland Film Festival’s Director of Programming. “As an Afro-Indigenous programmer, my goal is to share a collection of diverse voices through our festival and bring more awareness to the importance of diversity in the film industry. The people that tell and shape the story behind the camera are just as important as those that portray the characters on screen. This year we expanded our tracks even more to include films about advocacy and activism, mental health, sports and more.”

Ticket and Passes

Tickets and passes for the 2022 Portland Film Festival are on sale here. Currently, all films and events will be in person as well as accessible virtually at portlandfilm.org. Virtual tickets give viewers seven days to watch the movie with a 72-hour screening window for $15. The film can be watched as many times as you want during the screening window.

In-person ticket prices range from matinee screenings for $7 before 5 pm, $15 for all movies from 5 until 10 pm, then $15 for our “Date Night” special for two tickets after 10 pm using discount code “DATENIGHT,” to $450 for a VIP pass, $299 for an all-access pass, $249 for seniors and students, $149 for the industry. Movie marathon tickets are $59-99 with a limited commemorative T-shirt.

Comcast subscribers across the nation will have free access to a collection of films by simply saying “Portland Film Festival” into their X1 or Flex voice remote during the festival.

About Presenting Sponsor Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming, with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, Peacock, NBC News, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia.

About the Portland Film Festival

Founded in 2012, The Portland Film Festival is one of Oregon’s largest film festivals and was named “one of the coolest film festivals in the world,” by MovieMaker Magazine. It is a non-profit, year-round organization dedicated to nurturing filmmakers and audiences by

celebrating the power of a good story. The Festival focuses on the people, ideas, technology, skills and artistry behind filmmaking and provides both entertaining and educational opportunities for the public.

Supporting sponsors in addition to the Festival’s presenting sponsor, Comcast, include Lloyd Center, Koerner Camera Systems, Gearhead Production Rentals, Oregon Governor’s Office of Film & Television, City of Portland Film Office, Boys & Girls Club of Portland, Ryan Artists, SAG-AFTRA, Portland Mortgage and Pepsi, among many others.