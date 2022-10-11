Smileie Introducing it's Easy and Affordable Teeth Straightening Solution
Affordable teeth straightening solution provider, Smileie USA, introduces its revolutionary teeth straightening product.SHOREWOOD, WI, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smileie USA is delivering a unique combination of relative affordability and quality with the introduction of its treatment that includes teeth whitening and 2 free sets of retainer. The company has become increasingly popular in recent times, with its affordable clear braces helping people get the smile they always desire.
Smileie USA has successfully taken the experience of patients to another level by giving them a comfortable and efficient solution that does not require them to break the bank to get the desired result in as little as 4 months.
Smileie delivers a groundbreaking teeth straightening solution that comes with 2 sets of retainers and a teeth whitening kit. The company delivers convenience in all ramifications, with a user-friendly online patient portal to track their entire journey more efficiently and comfortably. Smileie offers BPA-free aligners that are FDA approved and are fabricated between 2 to 3 weeks for an unmatched turnaround time using high-quality materials. A unique features of the treatment from Smileie is the convenience, as the process is completed without requiring a visit to the dentist's office, saving patients a long wait of appointments and visits. Every plan at smileie is approved and monitored by a registered dentist. There is also a dedicated support team available 24x7 on live chat, emails, and calls.
Smileie adopts a 3-step process that includes shipping an impression kit in 2-3 business days to take the teeth impressions, which is used to design a 3-D treatment preview and subsequently fabricate aligners upon the approval of the treatment preview by the client.
In addition, Smileie is offering:
-Limited time discount of $400 on their aligner package
-Free refinement
-Two free sets of retainer
-Teeth Whitening kit
-Accessories (outie tool and chewies )
The Smileie kit has been enjoying rave reviews from clients, with a 100% money-back guarantee for unsatisfied customers. "I like how Smileie agents answer to your concerns so quick! Also I’m loving my journey. Shout out for clear aligners from Smileie." Tracey Graham.
Press inquiries can be directed to the SMILEIE office on 1-800-210-0464, or you can email the SMILEIE team at hello@smileie.com
Smileie Inc
Smileie Inc
+1 414-554-9964
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other