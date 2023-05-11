Smileie Launches Direct-to-Consumer Invisible Braces in Europe, Australia, and the UK
Smileie is leading the charge in bringing affordable, convenient, and effective teeth alignment solutions to consumers around the world.
Our mission is to make orthodontic treatment more accessible and affordable for everyone, and our direct-to-consumer model allows us to do just that.”SHOREWOOD, WISCONSIN, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smileie, the innovative oral care brand, is proud to announce the launch of its direct-to-consumer invisible braces in Europe, Australia, and the UK. Smileie is leading the charge in bringing affordable, convenient, and effective teeth alignment solutions to consumers around the world.
— Chester Hussain
Smileie's invisible braces are designed to straighten teeth discreetly and comfortably. The clear aligners are custom-made to fit each individual's teeth and are virtually invisible, making them an attractive alternative to traditional metal braces. The aligners are also removable, allowing wearers to eat, drink, brush, and floss without any restrictions.
Smileie's direct-to-consumer model allows customers to avoid the hassle and expense of traditional orthodontic treatment. Customers can order their invisible braces online and receive them in the mail. Smileie's team of licensed orthodontists will create a personalized treatment plan for each customer, ensuring the best possible outcome.
"Smileie is excited to bring our innovative invisible braces to consumers in Europe, Australia, and the UK," said Smileie CEO, Chester Hussain. "Our mission is to make orthodontic treatment more accessible and affordable for everyone, and our direct-to-consumer model allows us to do just that. With Smileie, customers can achieve a straighter, healthier smile without breaking the bank."
To celebrate the launch, Smileie is offering a special discount of $150 off on all orders for a limited time. Customers can visit the Smileie website to learn more about the company's invisible braces and to place an order.
About Smileie
Smileie is an innovative oral care brand that is revolutionizing the orthodontic industry. The company's direct-to-consumer model allows customers to achieve a straighter, healthier smile without the hassle and expense of traditional orthodontic treatment. Smileie's clear aligners are custom-made to fit each individual's teeth and are virtually invisible, making them an attractive alternative to traditional metal braces. With Smileie, customers can get the smile they've always wanted at a price they can afford.
Andrew G
Smileie Inc
+1 800-210-0464
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube