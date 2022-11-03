Cirrus Insight Introduces New Way for Customers to Book with Account Teams
Cirrus Insight Team Scheduling is a new feature that allows Salesforce, Zoom, and Microsoft customers to book customer meetings without leaving their inbox.RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cirrus Insight, the leader in sales acceleration, today announced the launch of Team Scheduling. This exciting new feature allows Salesforce, Zoom, and Microsoft customers to easily book collaborative customer meetings without ever leaving their inboxes. With Team Scheduling, you can reduce scheduling complexity and increase meeting productivity in a matter of minutes.
"We're excited to roll out these new features to help our customers accelerate sales cycles, customer onboarding and improve their overall customer experience. We love helping sales teams collect data and automate otherwise laborious tasks; it’s all about velocity and scale. Team Scheduling is the natural evolution of our robust email and calendar automation capabilities. As the market leader in the Salesforce ecosystem, it has been a common request from our 3,000+ customers and we consistently collaborate on our product roadmap to help them accelerate their sales process, generate more revenue and create new jobs.” said Cirrus Insight CEO, Phil Dixon
Team Scheduling is now available on the Cirrus Insight platform and offers the following features:
Reduce Scheduling Complexity: With Team Scheduling, you can easily book collaborative customer meetings without leaving one's inbox. Share team availability using Cirrus Insight, allowing customers to select times that work best for them.
Salesforce Activity Data: Team Scheduling paired with automated Calendar Sync for Salesforce will allow all one's meetings to be synced without user intervention for better activity history and sales analytics.
Mutual Availability with One Click: Display a set of available team meeting times in the body of an email. Book Meeting allows customers to pick a time with just one easy click.
Increase meeting productivity: The Team Scheduling feature allows you to create optional or required survey questions that will be displayed to one's customer before booking with you.
Robust Calendar Scheduling: Personalized scheduling pages, custom meeting types, pre-meeting survey questions, and custom views to provide full control over availability based on specific date ranges, location, days of the week, and time between meetings.
Team Scheduling will allow all one's meetings to be synced without user intervention and increase meeting productivity. If you are interested in learning more about Team Scheduling or any of our other products, please visit our website at https://www.cirrusinsight.com.
