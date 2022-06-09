Submit Release
News Search

There were 932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,570 in the last 365 days.

Cirrus Insight raises 3.5M in funding to help sales teams increase sales velocity and enhance revenue intelligence.

Cirrus Insight, a leading provider of sales acceleration software, announces the close of 3.5 million in a Series A financing round

With over 3,000 sales organizations in our customer community, we’re eager to continuously help teams simplify their sales stack, accelerate the buyer: seller journey and deliver deeper value.””
— Phil Dixon, CEO at Cirrus Insight
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your customer-facing teams should spend 100% of their time on revenue-generating activities and tasks while managers and leaders get the reporting, they need to make better decisions and prevent pipeline leakage. Widely recognized for its deep integrations with Salesforce, Outlook, and Gmail, Cirrus Insight is trusted by the who's who of Fortune 1000 companies for its security, scalability, and performance.

“Having experienced significant growth rates through the Covid-19 pandemic, we’re excited to be deploying this funding to expand our reach and broaden our product with sales automation and revenue intelligence capabilities. At its core, our software helps organizations achieve speed and reliability pertaining to sales activity and its impact on revenue outcomes. Our flagship is helping salespeople book more quality meetings, prioritize follow-up, and record customer interactions. We’re extending this value proposition with sales automation; sales campaigns, automated email sequencing, and team schedules. We’re adding revenue intelligence to help sales leaders analyze pipeline health, and team performance, support deal closing, gamify sales and forecast more accurately. With over 3,000 sales organizations in our customer community, we’re eager to continuously help teams simplify their sales stack, accelerate the buyer: seller journey and deliver deeper value”, said Phil Dixon, CEO at Cirrus Insight.


What our over 50,000 sales leaders and professionals love most:

-Support for All Editions of Salesforce, including Experience Cloud
-Elimination of Data Entry for Email, Calendar, and Tasks
-Automated Sales Activity Data Enrichment for Advanced Salesforce Reporting
-Increased Sales Velocity with Email Blast and Sales Cadences
-Deep Salesforce Integration with Outlook & Gmail, Desktop, Web, and Mobile
-Booking More Quality Customer Meetings with Calendar Scheduling Automation
-Buyer Signals with Email, Link & Web Visitor Tracking
-Enterprise Readiness, SSO, SAML, Encryption in Transit, Sensitive Data Masking with Support for Multiple Instances of Mail Servers and Salesforce Orgs
-A 5 Star support team that is live and ready to produce effective resolutions
-The power of sync plus other powerful features like calendar scheduling, cadences, sidebar, and buyer signals.

The Cirrus Insight platform is built for customer-facing teams looking to increase selling capacity while reducing administrative tasks to reduce time to revenue.

Cirrus Insight can be found on the Salesforce AppExchange with a 4.7 Average Rating and 2,474 collective Salesforce Customer Reviews

Start a free 14-day trial - https://www.cirrusinsight.com/

About Cirrus Insight

Founded in 2011, Cirrus Insight, a leader in Salesforce integration, is a sales platform for Gmail and Outlook offering an all-in-one platform to eliminate CRM friction and wasted opportunities. As the leader in sales acceleration, Over 3,000 companies use Cirrus Insight to reduce time to revenue. Fortune 500 companies use Cirrus Insight for email tracking, email templates, drip campaigns, follow-up reminders, meeting scheduling, attachment tracking, and world-class Salesforce integration.

Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years.

BJ Mendelson
Cirrus Insight
+1 646-331-8341
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Cirrus Insight raises 3.5M in funding to help sales teams increase sales velocity and enhance revenue intelligence.

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.