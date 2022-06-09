Cirrus Insight raises 3.5M in funding to help sales teams increase sales velocity and enhance revenue intelligence.
Cirrus Insight, a leading provider of sales acceleration software, announces the close of 3.5 million in a Series A financing round
Your customer-facing teams should spend 100% of their time on revenue-generating activities and tasks while managers and leaders get the reporting, they need to make better decisions and prevent pipeline leakage. Widely recognized for its deep integrations with Salesforce, Outlook, and Gmail, Cirrus Insight is trusted by the who's who of Fortune 1000 companies for its security, scalability, and performance.
— Phil Dixon, CEO at Cirrus Insight
“Having experienced significant growth rates through the Covid-19 pandemic, we’re excited to be deploying this funding to expand our reach and broaden our product with sales automation and revenue intelligence capabilities. At its core, our software helps organizations achieve speed and reliability pertaining to sales activity and its impact on revenue outcomes. Our flagship is helping salespeople book more quality meetings, prioritize follow-up, and record customer interactions. We’re extending this value proposition with sales automation; sales campaigns, automated email sequencing, and team schedules. We’re adding revenue intelligence to help sales leaders analyze pipeline health, and team performance, support deal closing, gamify sales and forecast more accurately. With over 3,000 sales organizations in our customer community, we’re eager to continuously help teams simplify their sales stack, accelerate the buyer: seller journey and deliver deeper value”, said Phil Dixon, CEO at Cirrus Insight.
What our over 50,000 sales leaders and professionals love most:
-Support for All Editions of Salesforce, including Experience Cloud
-Elimination of Data Entry for Email, Calendar, and Tasks
-Automated Sales Activity Data Enrichment for Advanced Salesforce Reporting
-Increased Sales Velocity with Email Blast and Sales Cadences
-Deep Salesforce Integration with Outlook & Gmail, Desktop, Web, and Mobile
-Booking More Quality Customer Meetings with Calendar Scheduling Automation
-Buyer Signals with Email, Link & Web Visitor Tracking
-Enterprise Readiness, SSO, SAML, Encryption in Transit, Sensitive Data Masking with Support for Multiple Instances of Mail Servers and Salesforce Orgs
-A 5 Star support team that is live and ready to produce effective resolutions
-The power of sync plus other powerful features like calendar scheduling, cadences, sidebar, and buyer signals.
The Cirrus Insight platform is built for customer-facing teams looking to increase selling capacity while reducing administrative tasks to reduce time to revenue.
Cirrus Insight can be found on the Salesforce AppExchange with a 4.7 Average Rating and 2,474 collective Salesforce Customer Reviews
Start a free 14-day trial - https://www.cirrusinsight.com/
About Cirrus Insight
Founded in 2011, Cirrus Insight, a leader in Salesforce integration, is a sales platform for Gmail and Outlook offering an all-in-one platform to eliminate CRM friction and wasted opportunities. As the leader in sales acceleration, Over 3,000 companies use Cirrus Insight to reduce time to revenue. Fortune 500 companies use Cirrus Insight for email tracking, email templates, drip campaigns, follow-up reminders, meeting scheduling, attachment tracking, and world-class Salesforce integration.
Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years.
BJ Mendelson
Cirrus Insight
+1 646-331-8341
