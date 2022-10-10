Celebrating the Many Innovations in Modern Packaging Solutions, Prent is Excited to Attend the 2022 PACK EXPO
As a leading designer and manufacturer of custom thermoform packaging, Prent Corp. will be among attendees of the 2022 PACK EXPO International.
JANESVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The event, running Oct. 23-26 in Chicago, is hosted by the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, which represents manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, components and materials to the packaging and processing industry.
— Tom Schaffner - Senior VP of Sales
“PACK EXPO is a great opportunity to showcase our wide array of packaging solutions and promote our zero-waste efforts,” said Tom Schaffner, Prent’s senior vice president of Sales. “Prent is a global leader in sustainable manufacturing while producing custom packaging that optimizes performance, minimizes material usage and reduces costs.”
Since its launch in 1967, Prent Corp. has grown to become the world's leading designer and manufacturer of thermoforming packaging for both medical devices and consumer electronics. With impressive in-house capabilities, Prent is able to provide custom thermoformed packaging solutions to many Fortune 100 companies. Prent is headquartered in Janesville, Wisc., and has 4 design centers and 11 manufacturing plants across the Americas, Asia and Europe.
Prent’s medical packaging solutions use medical-grade materials, offer sterile barrier protection, Class 7 and 8 cleanroom manufacturing, and are compatible with autoclave, gamma and EtO sterilization methods.
Its electronics packaging is designed to protect parts from handling, extreme temperatures and electrostatic discharge. Parts are manufactured in class 7 or 8 cleanroom manufacturing.
Stop by the Prent booth, LU-6711, to learn how Prent can help with your next thermoformed packaging project.
Prent Corp.
