VetStem Regenerative Cell Therapy Proponent, Dr. Jeff Christiansen, Surpasses 225 VetStem Cases

Dr. Jeff Christiansen has been utilizing VetStem Regenerative Cell Therapy since 2012 and has provided VetStem services for over 225 canine and feline patients.

I recommend stem cell therapy with any orthopedic surgery or as a treatment option for arthritis.” — Dr. Jeff Christiansen

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jeff Christiansen of Superior Veterinary Surgical Solutions (www.superiorveterinarysurgery.com) is a board-certified veterinary surgeon located in Florida. Dr. Christiansen became credentialed to perform VetStem Cell Therapy in 2008 and began providing the service to his patients in 2012.

As one of VetStem’s most prolific small animal providers, Dr. Christiansen recently surpassed 225 VetStem cases. Dr. Christiansen incorporates regenerative medicine into his surgical practice both in conjunction with and in lieu of surgery, depending on the type and severity of injury. He most frequently treats osteoarthritis and cruciate ligament tears, however he has treated a wide array of injuries and diseases including patella luxation, fractures, spinal conditions, kidney disease, and more.

In addition to small animals, Dr. Christiansen has provided VetStem products and services for a few exotic species as well. In 2020, he worked with a local zoo to provide stem cell therapy for an arthritic black bear. Additionally, he previously utilized a platelet rich plasma (PRP) kit donated by VetStem to treat a fractured limb in a kangaroo. On a separate occasion, VetStem donated a PRP kit to Dr. Christiansen to expedite healing after removing a 5-inch tumor from the foot of an ostrich. With over a decade’s worth of experience providing these services for a large variety of species and ailments, Dr. Christiansen has accumulated a wide breadth of knowledge in the application of regenerative medicine therapeutics.

Dr. Christiansen is experienced in all manners of soft tissue, orthopedic, and spinal surgery. In regard to VetStem Cell Therapy, Dr. Christiansen stated, “When I do joint surgery, I know I am improving the pet’s comfort and function, but they still get arthritis over time (just a lot more slowly than without surgery). But stem cell therapy can help the pet reduce the arthritis and protect (and potentially repair) the cartilage. And it improves the pet’s short and long-term comfort and function. I recommend stem cell therapy with any orthopedic surgery or as a treatment option for arthritis.”

VetStem Cell Therapy utilizes the patient’s natural healing cells to treat degenerative diseases such as osteoarthritis as well as traumatic injuries such as torn ligaments and injured tendons. Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types. They have been shown to reduce pain and inflammation, help to restore range of motion, and stimulate regeneration of tendon, ligament and joint tissues.

The first patient to be treated with VetStem Cell Therapy was a horse in 2004. Dogs followed shortly after that in 2005. In 2007, VetStem had the first published peer-reviewed blinded placebo controlled multicenter study showing significant improvement in dogs that were treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for hip osteoarthritis (https://vetstem.com/pdfs/Double_Blinded_Canine_Study.pdf). In May 2007, the company began offering stem cell services for the commercial treatment of dogs and cats, and by January of 2011, over 3,000 had undergone the therapy. Currently, nearly 8,000 dogs have received VetStem Cell Therapy services. For more information, visit www.VetStem.com.

