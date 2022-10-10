Coventry Creations on Pace to Replicate Record Breaking 2021

Coventry Creations' Affirmation candle and Wicked Good spray

FERNDALE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moving into the fourth quarter of 2022, intention candle maker Coventry Creations is trending toward a repeat of what was a historic year for the Michigan-based company.

In 2021, despite the ongoing global pandemic and worldwide supply chain issues, the 30 year old company recorded an incredible 75% increase in sales while also realizing a 300% improvement in profits over the previous year. More incredibly, however, is that Coventry Creations is on track to match those sales numbers for 2022.

Continuous year over year growth can be a challenge for many organizations. But when a company sees explosive growth like Coventry Creations experienced in 2021, simply meeting those same numbers can be a tall order. It can be tempting to treat a year like that as an anomaly or, at the very least, expect some recession back to normal as water finds its level. Coventry Creations, however, was able to stay the course in 2022 and establish a new normal.

“Planning and projecting has been tough over the last few years,” said Jacki Smith, President of Coventry Creations. “It was nearly impossible to put any confidence in what we were seeing during 2020 and 2021. Between the pandemic and the shipping crisis, it was a challenge just trying to figure out what was real and what wasn’t. Our solution? We chose to believe our success in 2021 was real and used it as the foundation and template for our business going forward.”

“You can argue that when you see sales grow by 75% in a given year, following that up with, say, a negative growth of 50% the next year would still be impressive growth over that two year span,” pointed out Patty Shaw, VP and General Manager. “But we wouldn’t have been satisfied with that. We were confident that our growth was organic and an indicator of our appeal. So, we added resources and expertise and went all in. The result so far is a near mirror image of last year.”

About Coventry Creations

Coventry Creations is the most well-known and respected intention candle maker in the world. For over 30 years, people have used our candles, oils, sprays, and other magical products as alternative solutions to everyday problems. Located in Ferndale, MI, we make all of our candles by hand using our own expertly formulated recipes and all-natural ingredients. At Coventry Creations, our motto is: No matter your need or challenge, we have a candle for that.

To learn more about Coventry Creations, visit coventrycreations.com.