Candle Maker Coventry Creations Celebrates 30 Years in Business

Owners Jacki Smith (left) and Patty Shaw (right).

FERNDALE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World renowned intention candle manufacturer, Coventry Creations, passed a significant milestone a few weeks ago as it turned 30 years old. The women-owned, Michigan-based candle maker is starting its fourth decade in business after helping establish the intention candle market back in 1992. The company is now in the midst of a year-long birthday celebration that will be dotted with various live events and product launches on the way to an in-person anniversary bash in the summer of 2023.

Coventry Creations traces its roots back to Jacki Smith’s Detroit basement in the late summer of 1992. It was there that she poured what would become the first Coventry Creations candles – the Blessed Herbal candles. The candles became a hit with local retailers and as demand grew, so did Coventry Creations. Three decades later those candles have moved out of the basement and onto store shelves all over the world.

Along with her partner, co-owner, and sister, Patty Shaw, Smith has grown Coventry Creations into a successful multi-million dollar global business. In 2021 the company saw explosive growth with a 75% increase in sales and a 300% improvement in profits over the previous year.

“It’s definitely been a long, interesting, and rewarding journey,” said Jacki Smith, president and founder of Coventry Creations. “We’ve had our ups and downs. We’ve had our successes and failures. But the one thing that has stayed consistent after all these years is the quality of our products. Our company has grown in both size and earnings but not at the expense of quality. And I believe that’s why we'll be celebrating anniversaries for years to come.”

“You don’t stay in business for 30 years if you’re unwanted,” added Patty Shaw, VP and general manager. “Our customers love our candles. That’s what brings us in every morning. Making a quality product that we know people really want…that’s about as fulfilling as it gets.”

On August 24th, Smith and Shaw kicked off Coventry Creations’ 30th anniversary year by holding a live, online birthday party for the Blessed Herbal candles. The next event will be held in November where the two will take a walk down memory lane discussing the history of Coventry Creations and the long, twisting path to 30 years.

For more information, visit https://coventrycreations.com.

About Coventry Creations

Coventry Creations is the most well-known and respected intention candle maker in the world. For nearly 30 years, people have used our candles, oils, sprays, and other magical products as alternative solutions to everyday problems. Located in Ferndale, MI, we make all of our candles by hand using our own expertly formulated recipes and all-natural ingredients. At Coventry Creations, our motto is: No matter your need or challenge, we have a candle for that.

