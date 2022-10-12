Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest $2500 Travel Saving Reward Love to BnB
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by helping companies find and hire talented professionals. And rewards referrals with travel savings.
The sweetest treat is staying at a BnB with an extraordinary view....imagine seeing The Eiffel Tower!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; funding sweet work programs for talented kids that prepare them for life.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good is launching The Sweetest Travel Reward Love to BnB to help fund kids' programs (The Sweetest Gigs).
The staffing agency is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with $2500 (for Airfare and Vacation Rentals).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "For those who love to plan their own vacations, now you can travel the world and save money on your next booked accomodations with Airbnb, Marriot Homes & Villas, Vrbo, and GlampingHub too."
Love to BnB; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn airfare and savings for your next Vacation Rental anywhere in The World
