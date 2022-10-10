WAP Sustainability announced as newest Cradle to Cradle Certified® Assessor

Cradle to Cradle Assessor Icon C2C Icons WAP Logo

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAP Sustainability, a leading U.S. provider of sustainability and product transparency services, has announced that it has been officially approved as an Assessor for the Cradle to Cradle Certified® Products Program.

● WAP Sustainability joins other leading firms globally in supporting companies in the pursuit of Cradle to Cradle Certified® products

● The Cradle to Cradle Certified® Product Standard is the world’s most ambitious and actionable standard for making and verifying products today that enable a healthy, equitable, and circular tomorrow.

● Cradle to Cradle Certified® is recognized as one of the approved certifications under the Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly program (and other leading retailers’ initiatives)

● WAP Sustainability will help companies navigate the Cradle to Cradle Certified® Product Standard Version 4.0 as a new assessor, drawing on the firm’s deep industry experience in life cycle assessment and material health

WAP Sustainability, founded in 2008, is a global consultancy with a history of providing technical sustainability and product sustainability services for brands, manufacturers, and producers. WAP Sustainability is a leading life cycle assessment (LCA) services firm with a large market share in the development of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs). Recognized in 2022 as #2067 on the Inc. 5000 list, WAP Sustainability’s approval as an assessor provides WAP clients an additional value added service offering.

"The opportunity to help companies navigate the Cradle to Cradle Certified® Products Program is frankly a dream come true and also an important ask from our clients" said William Paddock, WAP Co-Founder and Managing Director. "I’ve been influenced deeply by William McDonough and Dr. Michael Braungart ‘s book, Cradle to Cradle: Remaking the Way We Make Things, and we are over the moon to help companies address the Cradle to Cradle Certified® Products Program’s five critical categories of sustainability performance”.

“The Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute is delighted to welcome WAP Sustainability to the global community of Cradle to Cradle Certified® Assessors. Their technical expertise and experience across industries is a relevant addition to our program, bringing added value to the many companies that plan to have their products and materials Cradle to Cradle Certified in the future. We look forward to working with WAP Sustainability to build a world where materials, products and systems positively impact people and the planet” said Dr. Susan Klosterhaus, Vice President of Science and Certification at the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute.

The Cradle to Cradle Certified Product Standard is the world’s most ambitious and actionable standard for designing and making products today that enable a healthy, circular and equitable future. From fashion to flooring and cosmetics to electronics, thousands of products are Cradle to Cradle Certified. To achieve certification, products are assessed across five critical categories of sustainability performance: Material Health, Product Circularity, Clean Air and Climate Protection, Water and Soil Stewardship, and Social Fairness.

WAP’s expertise and experience comes at a critical time as the new Cradle to Cradle Certified® Version 4.0 builds on the legacy of previous versions of the standard by better equipping brands, retailers, designers, and manufacturers with guidance and best practices for choosing safer materials, driving meaningful innovation, and creating lower carbon products, systems and business models. This holistic vision and approach drives positive impact on humans and the environment today and in the future.

“WAP is excited to help make it easier, quicker, and faster for manufacturers and producers to pursue C2C Certification and material health assessments in order to comply with the Cradle to Cradle Certified® Products Program. Our team is ready and standing by to help clients navigate this industry leading certification” said Genna Heath, WAP Sustainability’s Director of Toxicology & Material Health.

About Cradle to Cradle Product Innovation Institute

The Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute is dedicated to powering the circular economy through products, materials, systems and business models that have a positive impact on people and planet. Through the Cradle to Cradle Certified® Products Program, the Institute sets the global standard for products that are safe, circular and responsibly made. For more than a decade, leading brands, designers, retailers and manufacturers across the value chain have relied on the Cradle to Cradle Certified Product Standard to innovate and optimize materials, products and systems for immediate and long-term positive impacts. Cradle to Cradle Certified has long been regarded as the world’s most trusted and advanced science-based standard for designing and manufacturing products that maximize health and wellbeing for people and our planet, providing a comprehensive and holistic assessment framework across different sustainability performance categories. The Institute also powers the global shift to a circular economy through partnerships and collaborative initiatives that equip businesses, governments and other stakeholders with the technical frameworks and knowledge they need to transform the way products are designed and made. The Institute was founded in 2010 and is operating globally as a non-profit organization. It is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and San Francisco, California.

About WAP Sustainability

WAP Sustainability provides clients with the information and tools they need to create credible, measurable, and attainable sustainability programs. Our services are driven by sound scientific data and an in-depth understanding of each client’s core business. With deep rooted experience in carbon accounting, life cycle assessment and standards development, WAP is globally recognized as a technical sustainability expert in many industries. Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, WAP Sustainability has been helping a global roster of publicly traded, consumer product and building product companies as a sustainability resource for nearly 15 years. Learn more at www.wapsustainability.com.