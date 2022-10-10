TDOC To Host Re-Entry Shop

JOHNSON CITY – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is hosting a ‘One-Stop Re-Entry Shop’ for justice-involved individuals on October 10 in Johnson City.

Washington County-based community partners, including the American Job Center, Ballad Health, and Northeast State Community College, will be onsite at the Johnson City Community Resource Center (CRC) to help individuals recently released from incarceration connect with resources necessary for their success – including employment and educational opportunities.

“The re-entry process can be very difficult,” Shannon Townsend, Correctional Counselor for the CRC said. “Providing justice-involved individuals opportunities to access these vital resources, in one location, can help them clear the hurdles to success.”

All individuals with a criminal background who are searching for assistance with housing, education, employment, or healthcare are encouraged to attend.

WHAT: Johnson City One-Stop Re-Entry Shop

WHEN: October 10, 2022, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: 204 Freckles Court, Johnson City, TN 37601