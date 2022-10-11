Open Letter to Board of Directors of the American College of Radiation Oncology (ACRO) from Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran
Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies, offers to promote attendance of Multi-Specialty Residents at ACRO Annual Meetings
A healthy person has many wishes but the sick person has only one. Health is wealth.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeamBest Global Companies (TBG) currently sponsor 10 ACRO BEST Awards to 10 Residents in Radiation Oncology annually. ACRO provides these Residents—recipients of ACRO BEST Awards—free conference registration for their annual meetings.
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies
Nearly 20 years ago, Dr. Suthanthiran approached ASTRO to sponsor 50 such awards to Radiation Oncology Residents and 25 each to Medical and Surgical Oncology Residents to be selected by ASTRO annually. However, ASTRO did not agree to provide the Residents of the ASTRO BEST Awards free registration to attend the ASTRO annual meetings.
Therefore, BMI decided to offer such BEST Awards in collaboration with other associations and independently.
Since TBG already offers 10 such ACRO BEST Awards annually to Residents in Radiation Oncology, this is to request that the ACRO Board of Directors consider inviting and selecting 5 Residents each from Medical and Surgical Oncology and offer them, along with 10 Residents from Radiation Oncology, free registrations to the selected recipients of the ACRO BEST Awards—again, annually.
These awards carry 500 USD plus a beautiful plaque to be distributed during the ACRO Conference Annual Meetings to the ACRO BEST award recipients selected by ACRO.
Dr. Suthanthiran and TBG Companies look forward to hearing from the ACRO Board of Directors so as to be able to implement this expanded program of inviting and recognizing the Residents in Multiple Specialties in Cancer Care soon.
"A healthy person has many wishes but the sick person has only one. Health is wealth," says Dr. Suthanthiran.
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.
For more information about the BCF, please visit http://www.bestcure.md.
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran's presentation on Rethinking Medicine, please visit http://www.teambest.com/news/Best_Cure_Foundation_Presentation_5_20_2022.v4.pdf and http://www.teambest.com/10_04_2022_Rethinking_Medicine_Invite_TX-FINAL.pdf
Previous press releases from Krishnan Suthanthiran:
http://www.teambest.com/press/EINPresswire_OpenLetterPOTUSandFLOTUS.pdf
http://www.teambest.com/press/EINPresswire_OpenLetterBidens_HigherEducation.pdf
http://www.teambest.com/press/EINPresswire-582036591-krishnan-suthanthiran-honored-at-aapm-s-first-post-covid-annual-meeting.pdf
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/588302711/krishnan-suthanthiran-president-founder-of-teambest-global-companies-best-cure-foundation-to-publish-multi-volume-book
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
Krishnan Suthanthiran - President & Founder
TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation
+1 703-451-2378
email us here