Sprouts Farmers Market is looking to hire 80 people on October 11th and 12th

NEW GROCERY STORE IN Dallas (Hillside), TX is NOW HIRING

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with Snagajob, the hourly hiring experts, Sprouts Farmers Market is holding a hiring fair with walk-in interviews, hiring for their new store opening at 6465 E Mockingbird Ln., Ste 322, Dallas, TX 75214 on Tuesday, October 11th and Wednesday, October 12th. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with the Sprouts’ hiring team on available Team Member and Leadership roles within departments such as Front End, Bakery, Bulk Foods, Deli, Grocery, Meat/Seafood, Produce, Vitamin and more.

Interviews will be held at the Doubletree Dallas – Campbell Centre - 8250 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75206 on Tuesday, October 11th: 8am - 12pm & 1pm - 6pm and Wednesday, October 12th: 8am - 12pm & 1pm - 5pm.

Sprouts is a neighborhood grocery store with the feel of an old-fashioned farmers market. Regulars shop at Sprouts for staples like farm-fresh produce, natural meats and nuts, grains and sweets in bulk. Sprouts is known for its for organic and specialty products that would command a premium elsewhere. Sprouts is constantly adding new stores and expanding its business, which explains the growth opportunities in a career with Sprouts. Sprouts is a looking to hire individuals with a passion for people and flair for food.

Please direct media questions to Andrew at andrewdarlington@sprouts.com or Ashley.Andes@snagajob.com

