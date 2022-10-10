Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Size is Expected to reach the value of USD 6,391 Million By 2025

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Size

Global functional textile finishing agents market is expected to generate USD 6,391 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 3.9% between 2019 and 2025.

the global functional textile finishing agents market was valued at approximately USD 5,047 mn in 2018 and is expected to generate USD 6,391 mn by 2025, at a CAGR of around 3.9% between 2019 and 2025.” — Zion Market Research

SUITE N202, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Type (Anti-Microbial & Anti-Bacterial, Flame-Retardant, Repellent & Release, Temperature Regulation, Durable Press/Wrinkle Resistance, and Others) and by Textile Type (Natural and Synthetic): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global functional textile finishing agents market was valued at approximately USD 5,047 million in 2018 and is expected to generate USD 6,391 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 3.9% between 2019 and 2025.

Functional textile finishing agents are used in textile manufacturing making them resistant to microbes, creases, flame, water, and stain resistance. These fabrics are used by different industries, such as defense, hospitals, home textiles, etc. They are also used in the manufacturing of other materials, such as sanitary materials, surgical threads, filtration materials, etc.

The global functional textile finishing agents market is expected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast time period, owing to huge product demand from the textile industry across the globe. The global textile industry is predicted to grow at a rate of over 18% from 2016 to 2021. The increasing awareness regarding the damage caused by exposure to sunlight, chemicals, micro-organisms, etc. is expected to further aid the growth of the global functional textile finishing agents market.

Moreover, the expansion of production lines by the key manufacturers due to the growing textile demand is also expected to propel the functional textile finishing agents market over the forecast time period.

The implementation of advanced manufacturing and fabrication techniques to produce smart and advanced clothing is expected to positively impact the functional textile finishing agents market in the upcoming years. However, the legislation on the manufacturing of chemicals in several regions may restrain the functional textile finishing agents market globally. The development of bio-based textile finishing agents is expected to provide several new growth avenues for the players operating in the global functional textile finishing agents market.

Based on the type, the global functional textile finishing agents market is segmented into anti-microbial and anti-bacterial, flame retardant, repellent and release, temperature regulation, durable press/wrinkle resistance, and others. On the basis of textile type, the market is segmented into natural and synthetic. The synthetic textile segment held the largest share of the global functional textile finishing agents market in 2018.

By region, Asia Pacific was studied to be the largest market for functional textile finishing agents in 2018 and held the highest market share both in terms of revenue and volume. The increasing production of textiles and fabrics in the region is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the Asia Pacific functional textile finishing agents market in the future.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

BASF SE

Covestro

Huntsman Corporation

Sumitomo Chemicals

The Dow Chemical Company

Archroma Evonik Industries

FCL

HT Fine Chemical

KAPP-CHEMIE among others.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Anti-Microbial and Anti-Bacterial

Flame Retardant

Repellent and Release

Temperature Regulation

Durable Press/Wrinkle Resistance

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Natural

Synthetic

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

1. What possibilities exist for players in the Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market to expand their corporate footprint?

2. What manufacturing techniques are being used in the advancement of the market for enhanced Functional Textile Finishing Agents?

3. Is the segment gaining momentum with consumers?

4. What are the applications of the Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market?

5. How many units are expected to be sold in the Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market in 2022?

