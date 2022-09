Global Digital Genome Market to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of 9.9% During Forecast of 2022 to 2028

Digital Genome Market Digital Genome Market Size Digital Genome Market Share

SUITE N202, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled โ€œ Digital Genome Market by Product (Sequencing & Analyzer Instruments, DNA/ RNA Analysis Kits, Sequencing Chips, Sequencing & Analysis Software, and Sample Preparation Instruments), by Application (Microbiology, Reproductive & Genetic, Transplantation, Livestock & Agriculture, Forensics, and Research & Development), and by End User (Academics & Research Institutes, Diagnostics & Forensic Labs, Hospitals, and Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 โ€“ 2025โ€. According to the report, global demand for the digital genome market was valued at approximately USD 15.0 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 29.1 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 9.9% between 2019 and 2025.A Digital genome is a set of genetic material which occurs in every cell of an organism. It is a simple way to gather information related to chronic diseases and is used by experts to get a clear and near look at any genetic disorders in a cell. A digital genome aids in instant access to trait sequences in order to solve unending queries. It deals with the genes & their functions to help in finding the causes behind chronic disorders and resolving them. This technology has created a revolt in systems biology to accelerate the insights of most complex genetic systems and invention-centered research. The technology has created a revolt in systems biology to fast-track the insights of invention-centered research and the most complex genetic systems.Biotech firms are replacing traditional gene sequencing methods with new techniques. Biotech inventions have led to the production, and commercialization of genetically modified organisms, and advancements in GMOs. GMOs have various applications in research and clinical diagnosis which is further contributing to the industry growth. For instance, the development of BT cotton has provided resistance against pests which has created a positive impact on the digital genomic industry. But, factors like lack of awareness regarding digital genome, privacy & security of patient data, and incorrect results are hindering the market growth. The market for a digital genome is segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. Based on product the market is segmented into sample preparation instruments, sequencing chips, sequencing & analyzer instruments, sequencing & analysis software, and DNA/ RNA analysis kits. The segment for sequencing & analysis software held the major share of the market in 2018. Technology advancements in software packages for evaluation and fabrication of genomic sequence data are propelling the market growth for this segment globally.Based on application the market is segmented into transplantation, microbiology reproductive and genetic, research and development, livestock and agriculture, and forensics. The segment for research and development accounted for a major share in 2018 due to a large number of public and private investments and a surge in the number of research grants. Based on end-user the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics & forensic labs, academics and research institutes, and biopharmaceutical companies. The research institutes and academics segment held a major share in 2018, owing to a number of applications offered by genome sequencing techniques in the targeted drug treatments. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for the Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. North America and Europe held the major share of the market in 2018 owing to the rising geriatric population base and well-established healthcare infrastructure along with continuous innovations, novel product launches, and high-end technology which is positively impacting the market growth in this region. Some of the players included in the digital genome market are NanoString Technologies, Inc., Qiagen, Becton Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genomic Health, Inc., GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies Inc., GE Healthcare, Illumina, PerkinElmer, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Global Digital Genome Market: Product Segment Analysis Sequencing & Analyzer Instruments DNA/ RNA Analysis Kits Sequencing Chips Sequencing & Analysis Software Sample Preparation Instruments Global Digital Genome Market: Application Segment Analysis Microbiology Reproductive & Genetic Transplantation Livestock & Agriculture Forensics Research & Development Global Digital Genome Market: End User Segment Analysis Academics & Research Institutes Diagnostics & Forensic Labs Hospitals Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies 