State of New York Governor Petitioned to Grant Clemency for Kenneth Hogan
With 90 percent of his sentence already served, Kenneth exemplifies the kind of person who should have his sentence commuted. Kenneth is the kind of person the clemency law was designed for.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 4, 2022, lawyers for Kenneth Hogan formal application for clemency and commutation of sentence has been submitted to New York Governor Kathy Hochul for Kenneth Hogan. Kenneth is currently housed at Eastern New York Correctional facility, and he has been a model prisoner for 22 years of his 25-year sentence. Kenneth Hogan is a young man deserving relief from America’s system of mass incarceration.
— Councilman Charles Barron, Brooklyn (NY)
A great portion of the current mass-incarceration crisis involves African Americans, and the crack cocaine wars visited upon urban communities in the early 1990’s which unjustly filled up New York’s prison system. Kenneth Hogan’s incarceration comes about as a result of being born to drug addicted parents, horrific social-economic surroundings, and his own misguided personal decisions at the time. Unfortunately, Kenneth supplied a gun in a crime where a person was ultimately killed. Since being sentenced to 25 years in prison, Kenneth has exemplified the definition of “rehabilitation” while incarcerated due to his diligent and consistent dedication to improving himself and others around him. Mr. Hogan is very remorseful and apologetic for the acts he committed, and he has been zealously dedicated to self-improvement, formal education, vocational employment training and the betterment of his skills to serve the society which he plans to re-enter.
Kenneth Hogan has completed 132 hours of college credits and is on course to receive his Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Studies from Bard College in December 2022. Please see attached Bard College transcript. Kenneth achieved his Associates Degree in Liberal Arts in 2019 from Bard College.
Brooklyn, NY City Councilman Charles Barron is supporting Kenneth Hogan’s application for clemency and commutation of Kenneth’s sentence. Barron says, “With 90 percent of his sentence already served, Kenneth exemplifies the kind of person who should have his sentence commuted, so that he may ease the burden on the New York taxpayers, and he is well equipped to make an immediate contribution to his community. Kenneth is the kind of person the clemency law was designed for.” N.Y. Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado said, “I’ve also seen firsthand how mass incarceration affects our communities. I believe we need to end mandatory minimum sentences and ban private prisons—there is no room for a profit motive in incarceration. We need to have a system that focuses on rehabilitation, not just incarceration. We should also have clemency programs to give people second chances.”
Attorneys for Mr. Hogan filed a formal application for commutation of Kenneth’s sentence which is completely up to the discretion of the Governor and New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Executive Clemency Bureau.
Supporters of Kenneth Hogan have also launched online petitions to Kathy Hochul, Governor, State of New York.
