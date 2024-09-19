Victims' Attorneys Respond to DOJ Investigation into Rankin County, MS Systemic Police Brutality

This is a first, critical step in cleaning up the Sheriff's Department and holding Rankin County legally accountable for the years of constitutional violations against its citizenry.” — Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "On behalf of Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker , and innumerable victims of Rankin County's long and extremely violent legacy of departmental abuse under Sheriff Bryan Bailey, we applaud the DOJ Civil Rights Division today. (Case 3:23-cv-00374-DPJ-FKB Document 1 Filed 06/12/23 Page 1 of 49)This is a first, critical step in cleaning up the Sheriff's Department and holding Rankin County legally accountable for the years of constitutional violations against its citizenry. The torture and abuse of so many took place because, despite innumerable warnings, Rankin County and Sheriff Bailey belligerently refused to properly monitor and supervise this rogue and violent department.Rankin County's liability to its citizenry is much bigger than the ‘Goon Squad’ as individuals. The next step for Rankin County is to make its victims whole, and to hopefully start a new chapter in justice.” Statement by attorneys Malik Shabazz and Trent Walker on behalf of plaintiff's Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker and other torture victims of the Rankin County Sheriff's Department.Topic: RESPONSE TO DOJ ACTIONS AGAINST RANKIN COUNTY, MS Time: Sep 23, 2024, 03:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)Join Zoom Meeting#policebrutality#rankincounty#blacklawyersforjustice#sheriffbryanbailey#michaeljenkins#attorneymalikshabazz#justice

