News Conference and Demonstration: Campaign Shut Down O’Connor's Liquor Store and Clean-up Crime on Nelson Place SE
EVENT: News Conference and Demonstration to Announce Campaign to Shut Down O'Connor's Liquor Store and Clean-up Crime on Nelson Place SE
DATE: Tuesday – July 30, 2024
TIME: 3:30 pm News Conference
3:30 -7:00pm – Active Boycott and Community Walk
LOCATION: O’Connor's Liquor Store
2900 Minnesota Avenue SE Washington DC
(corner of Minnesota and Nelson Place SE)
CONTACT: 202.997.8909
On July 23, 2024, more violence occurred on the 2900 block of Nelson Place in SE Washington, DC. Three young ladies were shot on the block in another senseless crime that is now on the news. Unfortunately, these recent senseless shootings are just the latest in a string of shootings and killings on this specific block, which is well-known in the area for drug dealing, vagrancy, and deterioration. Pleas to the 6th District MPD has produced little for the last twenty years. Landlords on Nelson Place have received many promises from District Commanders that have consistently failed. The MPD, Ward 7 City Council has failed us, and the D.C. Government has failed us, and we are fed up!
O'Connor's Liquors on 2900 Minnesota Avenue is a big part of the problem. This well-known liquor store attracts bums, alcoholics, vagrants and drug dealers and must be removed from our community. We are tired of liquor stores feeding us death and destruction in our area and all over this city. This happens because we are Black, and we are being taken advantage of. But the day for this is up. We are starting a boycott/ shutdown campaign, and we will not let up until this problem is solved once and for all. We must live in peace and happiness, or no one will at all!
The Nelson Place Block Association (NPBA), Black Men’s Movement and the Stop the Killing Movement will shut this store down on Tuesday, and we are going to clean this block up or die trying to!
Black-Empowerment.org
+1 202-997-8909
