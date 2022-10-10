Perrin Conferences to Host Annual National Construction Defect Conference in Fort Lauderdale
Industry leaders from across the country will gather in Fort Lauderdale to discuss and share new insights about construction defect litigation at annual event.
Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is hosting its annual, National Construction Defect Conference on November 10-11, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
National attorneys, in-house counsel, insurance professionals, risk managers, and other industry experts are gathering for this premiere conference. Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences said, “The networking and conference discussions are incredibly valuable to the attendees. The conference is growing so we expect to see plenty of new faces this year.”
Perrin Conferences is pleased to announce its conference chairs:
• Gary F. Baumann, Esq., Baumann, Gant & Keeley, P.A.
• Kelly Behrens, CRIS, Senior Complex Claims Specialist, Vela Insurance Services
• Michael Bryant, Vice President, Head of P&C, The RiverStone Group
• Steve Lokus, Vice President, Construction Practice Group, Navigators, a brand of The Hartford
Attendees can expect thought-provoking panel discussions on topics such as a coast-to-coast analysis of construction defect trends, inflationary pressures on the industry, the recoverability of “rip and tear” damages, the Surfside effect and re-evaluating structural claims, WRAP policies, innovation in construction technology, insurance coverage, and more!
Some of the featured panelists include:
• Paul Amirata, Esq., Senior Vice President, CD/CGL Claims, Cranmore
• Rebecca C. Appelbaum, Esq., gartner + bloom
• Fernanda Trevino Aragon, CCP, Senior Claims Examiner, Network Adjusters, Inc.
• Gary F. Baumann, Esq., Baumann, Gant & Keeley, P.A.
• Mark A. Boyle, Esq., Boyle, Leonard & Anderson, P.A.
• Michael Bryant, Vice President, Head of P&C, The RiverStone Group
• Anthony Capasso, Esq., O’Toole ScrivoPatrick J. Casey, Esq., Fox Rothschild
• Ryan Coons, CPCU, CLMP, AIC, Director, Construction Defect Claims, Amerisure
• Chantell J. Cornett, Esq., Ward Cornett
• Lars Daniel, Practice Leader, Digital Forensics, Envista Forensics
• Timothy Donnelly, Vice President – Casualty Construction Claims, Sompo International
• Jason Daniel Feld, Esq., Kahana Feld
• Pete Fowler, Chief Quality Officer, Pete Fowler Construction
• Richard H. Glucksman, Esq., Chapman Glucksman Dean & Roeb
• Jay R. Graif, Gust Rosenfeld P.L.C.
• Christine Gudaitis, Esq., Ver Ploeg & Marino, P.A.
• Jason K. Gunther, Esq., Gunther Legal, PLLC
• Rose Hall, PE, CRIS, Vice President, Head of Construction Innovation, North America Construction, AXA XL
• Adam Handfinger, Co-Founder and Advisory Board Head, Document Crunch, Inc.
• Stephen J. Henning, Esq., Wood Smith Henning & Berman LLP
• Eileen Jenkins, JD, Director – Claims, Builders
• Gibson Jones, RA, AIA, NCARB, Senior Architect, J.S. Held LLC
• Won Jai Lee, Esq., C.P.C.U., Construction Claims – Manager, Markel
• Jeffrey M. Marchese, Esq., Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney, Ltd.
• Paul R. Marsenison, P.E., CGC, Construction Practice Leader, Rimkus Consulting Group
• Paul Mason, Claims Manager - Construction North America, AXA XL
• Kevin Maxwell, PE, RPC, PMP, Vice President, Forensic Engineering Manager, The Vertex Companies
• Maren Mooney, Account Executive, Construction Risk Partners
• Walter Nelson, CRM, CRIS & CGA, Complex Construction Defect Claims Director, Argo Group US
• Russell Pfeifer, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm
• Ryan Pitterson, Regional Director, Risk Management, Stratus Risk Associates
• Megan Canright Racicot, MPH, CIH, Director of Scientific Operations, Forensic Analytical Consulting Services, Inc.
• Scott D. Rembold, Esq., Rembold Hirschman
• Richard L. Righi, Esq., Righi Fitch Law Group
• Sarah Jane Robinson Matteo, Esq., Senior Claim Director, Construction Defect Claims, Chubb
• Jackeline S. Rodriguez, Esq., Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP
• Jannea S. Rogers, Esq., Adams and Reese LLP
• Derek W. Royster, CPA, ABV, CFF, CFE, Partner, Baker Tilly US, LLP
• Luke P. Ryan, Esq., Shinnick & Ryan LLP
• Justin N. Shindore, Esq., Lewis Brisbois
• David B. Simons, Vice President and Assistant General Counsel, KB Home
• Kenneth G. Stallard, Esq., Carr Maloney P.C.
• Jeffrey Starsky, Vice President, Legal & Government Affairs, Villara Corporation
• Emma Tortorici, Assistant Vice President, Claims, Construction Defect, AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.
• Raymond Weisse, Senior Vice President, Head of Casualty Claims, Ascot
Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit are offered at this conference for qualified candidates. Please contact Matthew Farrell at mfarrell@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities, and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else.
Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
