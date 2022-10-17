Teams Solutions for India - Coming Soon

Submit Release
Teams Solutions for India

UCC Networks is excited to announce Microsoft Teams solutions for India.

We align our service delivery model to assist our customers in achieving digital transformation and realizing the value of their investment.”
— Oscar Reyes, founder of UCC Networks

ORANGE, CA, US, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCC Networks and SCB Global will soon be releasing Teams Solutions for India, a complete and compliant Direct Routing as a Service offering with Enhanced Services.

Teams Solutions for India:

Direct Routing as a Service – Gives customers the ability to leverage eSBC with unlimited local PSTN from SCB Global, removing per min metered rates

Enhanced Services – Includes Teams Attendant Console, SMS/MMS, Call Recording, Contact Center Integration, Compliance, and Advanced Reporting & Diagnostic Solutions

Simplify your buying experience and let us deal with local laws, regulations and compliance in India. UCC Networks and SCB Global lead with creative and bold technology solutions, disrupting the curve, and reshaping the market through collaboration and adoption.

About UCC networks:

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Certified in multiple UCaaS and CCaaS partner programs, UCC Networks simplifies calling, messaging, meetings, and the customer journey experience. UCC Networks also offers multiple financial options, including leasing. Contact us for more information.

Oscar Reyes
UCC Networks
+1 714-769-9456
email us here
