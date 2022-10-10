The Haunting Visionary Mind Of Vishwa Ganesh Releases “Project: Monster” This Halloween Season

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s a monster inside all of us – but it’s only artists like Vishwa Ganesh that have the courage to dig the full six feet down into the gritty layers of depth, and story behind what makes us who we really are. This Halloween weekend, his brand-new single “Project: Monster” is set to be unleashed online to wreak havoc on charts and playlists all over the world, through a chilling tale designed to make your blood run cold & shock your system through the deviously vivid lyrical imagery of Vishwa’s maniacal musical mind.

With his natural gift for creating narrative-based material that speaks literal volumes through the details of his words, Vishwa proves to be the master of the macabre in his powerfully sensory, scary new single. Following a first-person storyline that sees a young man barely survive a childhood filled with abuse and the violent killing of his mother, only to eventually become a similar monster himself later in a traumatic moment occurring years later – Ganesh’s latest song recognizes the potential for evil to live within us all, staying eerily dormant until the time arrives for the most horrific parts of who we are morph into reality.

The real question becomes, when the opportunity is available for our evil tendencies to exist, do we run away and hide from it – or do we embrace it with open arms like a long-lost friend? “Project: Monster” forces each & every one of us to confront the beast within us all, and deal with it directly in the daylight. You might be scared of what you find – but you’ll definitely love what you hear; Ganesh has cooked up a delightfully devilish new song that is guaranteed to cling to your bones and haunt your soul long after its release this year. The true horrors of what’s been locked away in the furthest recesses of our mind are more savagely frightening than anything we can encounter in the darkest of nights, and Vishwa Ganesh turns the mirror back towards us all to have a deeper look at what we truly hide underneath the surface.

Available everywhere just in time for Halloween this year – “Project: Monster” will be released into the world on all major music platforms this October 28th – circle the date, and consider yourselves warned.

Vishwa Ganesh
Vishwa Ganesh
itsvxshwa@gmail.com

