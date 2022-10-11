Uber & ConnectedYou: Breaking barriers In IoT adoption
Uber has adopted ConnectedYou’s X-Road solution, which is a unique orchestration service platform that enables multi-carrier connectivity management globally.COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uber, the tech giant that helps connect the physical and digital worlds to move people and things at the tap of a button in 10,000+ cities worldwide has partnered with ConnectedYou, Denmark based tech company that delivers next-generation connectivity orchestration solutions to enterprises and mobile operators with an aim to democratise IoT connectivity, to launch UberSIM - a carrier agnostic enterprise SIM based on eUICC technology.
Since everything runs on internet connectivity it is one of the most important aspects that defines the ability to serve customers and the quality of service delivered by Uber.
Uber has partnerships with a large number of mobile operators and mobile virtual network operators around the world to serve various IoT use cases. Uber has been dealing with IoT challenges for many years so it decided to create a dedicated team headed by Rahul Vijay, Head of Tech Deals & Supply Chain at Uber to solve IoT problems at Uber.
“We reached a point of saturation where it was not possible to improve the quality of connectivity solutions based on existing setup as we had very little control on how devices are connected. The landscape can be very complex when you have multiple use cases with different requirements in a large number of countries. We identified some of the key challenges and decided to create the UberSIM project. The goal of UberSIM project is to create unmatched connected experience and quality of service by delivering seamless connectivity for all of Uber’s IoT deployments worldwide.“, states Rahul Vijay, Uber.
“Uber is a company that does not compromise on quality and has very high standards in terms of service delivery to its customers. While advancements in technology are required, it also requires a certain mindset to break traditional barriers in pursuit of that quality and continuous improvements. Our vision at ConnectedYou is to democratise IoT Connectivity and put the power in the hands of enterprises.“, Parag Mittal, CEO & Co-founder, ConnectedYou
“ConnectedYou is one of the best IoT connectivity management platforms out there in the market and is a great partner who can help solve challenges for growing IoT and connectivity needs of Fortune 500 companies.”, Rahul Vijay, Uber.
The solution has improved the quality of service with
Better coverage for devices in 70+ countries that Uber operates in leading to better partner and customer experience
Single global UberSIM SKU
Unified console and API for improved business efficiency
Centralised business rules and alerts across multiple MNOs
30% to 80% cost reduction across variety of uses
