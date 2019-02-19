CONNECTEDYOU PARTNERS WITH TATA COMMUNICATIONS TO SCALE IOT DEPLOYMENTS FOR ENTERPRISES

ConnectedYou customers are now able to use the Tata Communications MOVE™ platform to connect their IoT devices worldwide.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConnectedYou customers are now able to use the Tata Communications MOVE™ platform to connect their IoT devices worldwideDenmark – 19th February 2019ConnectedYou, the IoT service orchestrator, has joined forces with Tata Communications, the leading global digital infrastructure provider, to lower the barriers for enterprises to deploy and manage new IoT services. ConnectedYou customers will be able to use the Tata Communications MOVE™ platform to connect different IoT devices seamlessly, securely and cost-effectively.Enterprises will be able to use the ConnectedYou orchestration service platform to utlise the global reach of Tata Communications MOVE™, which leverages Tata Communications’ relationships with around 600 mobile network operators worldwide to bring instant, reliable, global connectivity to any IoT device. Using Tata Communications MOVE™ also reduces the cost of roaming for ConnectedYou customers’ IoT devices.Access to global connectivity via the Tata Communications MOVE™ platform is enabled using ConnectedYou eSIMs in both plugin and embedded formats, and it is managed through a single ConnectedYou web console and unified APIs.“There couldn’t be a better way to start 2019. Our offering has really resonated with our customers to-date, and with Tata Communications onboard as our newest partner, we are able to offer cellular 2G to 4G connectivity for IoT devices worldwide. It is all about helping our customers introduce new innovative IoT-enabled services more quickly and easily,” said Parag Mittal, Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder at ConnectedYou.“We want to help enterprises make the most of the transformational potential of the IoT. Our partnership with ConnectedYou will enable their customers to tap into the global reach of the Tata Communications MOVE™ platform, and capture, move and manage information seamlessly and securely worldwide,” said Mark Weait, Head of Europe at Tata Communications.The Tata Communications MOVE™ platform is underpinned by the company’s global network, which today connects 4 out of 5 mobile subscribers and carries around 30% of the world’s Internet routes.Notes to editorsConnectedYou eSIMs are fully managed by ConnectedYou as an independent provider and can be enabled with connectivity from any provider within the ecosystem.About CYConnectedYou is an independent IoT Service company offering a unique and unified IoT service to enterprises globally through a single access platform integrated with multiple technology and service providers. ConnectedYou’s service is based on 4 pillar approach encompassing Devices, Connectivity, Cloud Services and Value added Services. ConnectedYou enables an ecosystem that allows enterprises to freely choose services and offers from suppliers, enabling the ability to remotely switch suppliers within the ConnectedYou ecosystem. ConnectedYou provides enterprises with a future proof orchestration for all their IoT needs keeping future innovation and improvements in mind.About Tata CommunicationsTata Communications is a leading global digital infrastructure provider that powers today’s fast growing digital economy. The company’s customers represent 300 of the Fortune 500 whose digital transformation journeys are enabled by its portfolio of integrated, globally managed services that deliver local customer experiences. Through its network, cloud, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), collaboration and security services, Tata Communications carries around 30% of the world’s internet routes and connects businesses to 60% of the world’s cloud giants and 4 out of 5 mobile subscribers. The company’s capabilities are underpinned by its global network. It is the world’s largest wholly owned subsea fibre backbone and a Tier-1 IP network with connectivity to more than 240 countries and territories. Tata Communications Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India and is present in over 200 countries and territories around the world. www.tatacommunications.com TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks of Tata Sons Limited in certain countries. Tata Communications MOVE is a trademark of Tata Communications in certain countries.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.