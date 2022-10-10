SchoolTube Features George Orwell's 1984 Study Videos to Benefit Students and Teachers
The country's largest educational video-sharing platform based in St Louis, Missouri, SchoolTube, features study videos dedicated to George Orwell's novel 1984.ST LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SchoolTube, the country's largest educational video-sharing platform based in St Louis, Missouri, features study videos dedicated to George Orwell's novel 1984. The videos are by Course Hero, reviewing each chapter by providing a summary and analysis and an examination of the plot, characters, themes, and symbols. Those into literature or studying George Orwell's 1984 can significantly benefit from these videos.
The 1984 video playlist features 32 videos dedicated to George Orwell's novel 1984. These videos review each chapter and provide a summary, analysis, and examination of the plot, characters, themes, and symbols. In these short videos that range from 2 to 5 minutes, students will gain insight into textual evidence to support an analysis of the precise and inferred messages of the text. They will learn about the significance of dialogue to propel the action, reveal characteristics of a character or protagonist, and provoke decision-making. The videos in this playlist will also aid students in specifying the meaning of words and phrases in the text. These include figurative and connotative meanings and how word choice determines the text's tone. Those into literature or students with George Orwell's 1984 novel in their syllabus can significantly benefit from SchoolTube's 1984 video playlist.
SchoolTube also covers other novels besides 1984. Students can watch the Lord of the Flies video and more. This video-sharing platform also provides materials for various subjects, including Elementary Science and Math, High School Science, English, History, Math, Broadcast, Film, Sports, Dance and Cheer, Fun Songs, Music and Band, etc. This is also an excellent medium for teachers as they can look for specific videos on SchoolTube that they can refer to when teaching their students. The videos on SchoolTube are a great way to make students understand better while guiding teachers and helping them incorporate the best teaching ideas.
"At SchoolTube, we aim to empower students and teachers by providing them with educational videos. They can find educational or study videos on several subjects, including literature, science, math, sports, dance, and more. Our platform is safe to use, and the videos are offensive-free and have been approved or posted by a verified educator or content partner," the company's rep stated.
About SchoolTube: SchoolTube.com is the country's largest K-12 video-sharing platform. It works with a mission to empower students and teachers through educational videos and learning materials.
