Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,198 in the last 365 days.

Used Cars are a Hot Commodity - 26 Million Consumers Agree – Motobyo Connects Supply to Demand, Enabling Success

Motobyo has been designed by experienced tech and auto industry professionals with the intent to give consumers control in the buying and selling of used cars.

Motobyo is the new, tech-driven and consumer-focused way to buy and sell used cars online.

HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the great untold stories of the auto industry is that there are over 13 million private party used car transactions every year in the United States. That means there are 26 million private parties involved – sellers and buyers – representing a segment of the market that is vastly underserved.

Shopping for used cars gave consumers one of the biggest sticker shocks of the pandemic. The well-documented shortages of chips and other essential auto parts that curbed the supply of new cars created a void filled by demand for used cars. In turn, the reduction of new car inventory led to fewer off-lease cars being returned to dealerships as more consumers held on to their current car.

Additionally, the chip shortages caused car manufacturers to cancel many of their “fleet” contracts with rental car companies and major corporate accounts. This led to companies like Hertz and Avis buying as many as three million 2019-or-newer cars through wholesale auctions.

That caused prices to spike above MSRP, even for three-to-four year old vehicles, with dealerships offering used cars at nearly the same price as a new car. The rise in used car pricing is a big part of why U.S. inflation has hit a string of four-decade highs in recent months.

Where can buyers turn to get a fair deal in a turbulent used car market? Finding a quality car is hard enough, finding an affordable car seems nearly impossible.

Vehicles that change hands in private party transactions are typically a little older and a little more affordable. Motobyo’s marketplace is a perfect fit for those used car sellers, with six-to-14-year-old vehicles in the “sweet spot” of affordability for today’s buyers.

Not only does Motobyo have the right inventory, but the e-commerce platform also has all the products and services necessary to complete a safe and transparent transaction, including identity verification, third-party inspections, competitive financing options and vehicle protection products.

Built by experienced technology and auto industry professionals, Motobyo presents a better way to buy and sell used cars, empowering private party transactions in a transparent, efficient and fair manner designed to help both parties succeed.

To buy or sell your next car, visit http://www.Motobyo.com today.

Jim DeLorenzo
Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations
+ +1 215-266-5943
jim@jhdenterprises.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Motobyo - The Best Way to Buy Used Cars Online!

You just read:

Used Cars are a Hot Commodity - 26 Million Consumers Agree – Motobyo Connects Supply to Demand, Enabling Success

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.